When I was a child sitting in Primary lessons at church, I was taught an important concept: If you do what’s right, you will feel good about it.
I prided myself on always knowing the right answer in every case study the Primary manuals presented: Should Johnny steal the candy bar? (No.) Should Ellen be friendly to the new girl at school? (Absolutely.)
I felt good (maybe even a little self-righteous) about knowing what the good, moral, kind, ethical choice was, even if the scenarios were mostly fictitious. I believed I would always do what was right in life, because, my goodness, it was just so obvious. Plus, it felt great to choose the right. How could I ever waffle?
Granted, I was probably about six when I decided this, and had limited life experience and zero understanding of nuance.
And maybe it’s not an appropriate Sunday School topic for 6-year-olds, but I do wish I had been better warned that making the right choices in life does not always feel good at all.
I say this in the midst of grief, knowing I will very soon say goodbye to my elderly dog, Grey. I have called the vet and scheduled an appointment for euthanasia.
Making this kind of phone call is among my least favorite adult responsibilities. It’s an awful honor, knowing I am my dog’s closest adult friend. My oldest son — now a college student at Utah State — was in first grade when this sweet dog came into our lives. I am sure Grey sees himself as my colleague in the rearing of my children.
As I stared at the phone number, preparing to dial, I wished there were some way Christ’s Atonement could step in and cover my reluctance, make this call for me. But no, the best I can count on in this trial is the hope that I am choosing the kindest option. There’s no Biblical precedent for my situation, and I wonder what Jesus would do. He would have more and better options than I do, but calling the vet is the best I’ve got.
Based on what’s typical for his breed, my dog is ancient. He has been slowing down over the past couple of years. His eyes are cloudy with cataracts, he doesn’t always hear us the first time we call him and he naps most of the day.
These are all manageable symptoms, but a couple weeks ago Grey became unable to walk without stumbling. I accompany him outside now, as his friend and spotter, ready to rescue him from an accidental fall or carry him back up the stairs to the house. I hate that I have to do this, but I am glad to do it for him. It’s the smallest payback for the cheerful presence he has brought to our family.
This beautiful creature, who never missed an opportunity to bound down the driveway to greet whichever family member had arrived home now looks at me apologetically when he needs me to pick him up. We are both having a hard time.
So even though I know summoning the veterinarian is absolutely the right thing to do, it feels awful. Putting my dog down or continuing to allow him to stumble around both feel like a betrayal of sorts. I can only hope he understands my horrible dilemma and the choice I have made for him.
I moaned about my situation to my grandmother, the wisest person I know.
“Have you ever been in a situation where doing the right thing is totally unpleasant?” I asked her.
“Oh, yes,” she told me. “There’s a lot of plain ol’ showing up for people that isn’t what you’re in the mood to do, but you do it because the relationships are important.”
Rides to the airport, cleaning up after a party, attending funerals, helping folks move, taking time to listen even when you’re overbooked — these are all examples of doing the kind thing even when it’s not always easy or convenient.
We talked about how God doesn’t expect us to be doormats, and it’s OK to have boundaries and say no. But God does want us to love each other, and sometimes that means recognizing when our temporary discomfort is not as great as the feeling of love someone would get from our efforts.
So we show up and help out.
And we hope, with time, that our discomfort fades and we look back without regret, knowing we did what Jesus might do, if he were limited to our options.
