This year is a special moment for St. John’s Episcopal Church: It is celebrating 150 years, and as part of the celebration has several events planned this year.
The Rev. Jason Samuel said the church, located at 85 E. 100 North in Logan, participates in and supports community events as well as hosts activities that, he says, will hopefully interest community members. According to the lineup he shared with The Herald Journal, the church’s 2023 calendar is chock-full of events for its sesquicentennial.
“We try to do a lot,” he said. “We had one of our big events during Holy Week, on Good Friday.”
That event featured the American Festival Chorus, which drew more than 300 people. During the event the church celebrated with the Passion of St. John — basically, “a service and passion sung from Bach’s arrangement,” he said.
But what’s coming up?
“In June we’ll be hosting an interfaith pride service in conjunction with Logan Pride and a student group at the university. It’s a gathering in support of the LGBTQ communities. On June 14 will be our Gallery Walk, and in August as part of the summer concert series, we’re going to be having an organ recital. We’re still trying to nail down a date on that one.”
Two other “big days” for the church will be Sept. 16-17 when it will again host different faith groups and entertainers, including the possibility of the Cache Valley Children’s Choir. “Also, the new bishop of Utah is going to be here both days,” Samuel said.
The parish will celebrate All Saints’ Day on Nov. 1, a day to honor friends and loved one who have died.
The church on Dec. 10 will start honoring Advent, a four-week period leading up to Christmas and goes into the New Year. Activities will include lessons, choral and carol performances, among other activities, Samuel said.
He said all of the events will be tied to the church’s sesquicentennial celebration this year.
The church also is working on putting together a pamphlet that will be published in the coming weeks about the parish’s history and some information about Cache Valley.
Samuel, who moved to Cache Valley in 2021, said he enjoys his new community and the people he continues to meet. It’s a great place to live, but he notes he has noticed some challenges. As such, he said, it is even more imperative that residents and community groups, including the different denominations and faith groups, work together.
He shares one example: the homeless population.
“There hasn’t been a shelter for anyone from the Idaho border all the way to Ogden,” he said, explaining why there might have been some initial resistance. “People don’t want to admit there’s an issue here. But I say it’s not an issue; it is people (we have to help). Problems won’t go away until we address them. We need to be proactive and address the issues.”
It’s a philosophy Samuel takes to heart and is seen, partially, in the church’s support of the new warming center, a place for people in need to find shelter during the cold months. Utah State University graduate student Nicole Burnard worked to develop the warming center and it opened this winter at St. John’s.
Samuel hopes the events the church hosts and participates in this year will help further signify the community partnership of the parish.
“We try to work with everyone, including our LDS friends, in the hopes of making things better for this community,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.