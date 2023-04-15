st. johns

St. John’s Episcopal Church will be holding events to celebrate its sesquicentennial.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

This year is a special moment for St. John’s Episcopal Church: It is celebrating 150 years, and as part of the celebration has several events planned this year.

The Rev. Jason Samuel said the church, located at 85 E. 100 North in Logan, participates in and supports community events as well as hosts activities that, he says, will hopefully interest community members. According to the lineup he shared with The Herald Journal, the church’s 2023 calendar is chock-full of events for its sesquicentennial.


