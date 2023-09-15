st. johns

St. John’s Episcopal Church will be holding events to celebrate its sesquicentennial.

This weekend is a special moment for St. John’s Episcopal Church as it celebrates 150 years in Cache Valley.

A number of events are planned for the celebration, according to the Rev. Frank Ascione, including a visit by Rev. Phyillis Spiegel of Salt Lake City.


