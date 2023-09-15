This weekend is a special moment for St. John’s Episcopal Church as it celebrates 150 years in Cache Valley.
A number of events are planned for the celebration, according to the Rev. Frank Ascione, including a visit by Rev. Phyillis Spiegel of Salt Lake City.
She and several other speakers — including representatives of other faiths — will be at the event starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Among the featured guests, Ascione said, will be Dr. Craig Jessop — professor of choral conducting at the University of Utah and former music director of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in Salt Lake City — who will bring 60 members of a chorus group to perform.
Ascione gave credit to Church Vicar Jason Samuel, chair of Cache Community Connections, and Richard West, the organization’s treasurer, for wanting to help make the Saturday events happen so the broader community can partake.
On Sunday, Bishop Spiegel will preside at a celebrant mass at 10 a.m. Ascione said a number of individuals are planned to be baptized and confirmed on Sunday.
Afterward, a brief reception will be held and children will present an opera of Noah’s ark. A luncheon, which already is “completely full,” Ascione said, will be held at 1 p.m. He said the church was expecting about 120 to participate but the number has jumped up to about 175.
Ascione, originally from New York, was introduced to Cache Valley years ago and has taught at Utah State University. He has been with St. John’s for four years now. The church plays a vital part of the community, he said, and he is happy to be part of its ongoing history.
“As soon as the Vicar came here he immediately became involved with Cache Community Connections,” he said. “Jason has opened up his heart and the hearts of the parish members to be more service-oriented to our community.”
One of the best examples of that, Ascione explained, is when it was proposed the church take the lead in hosting the area’s warming center its first year.
“The parish was excited to do that,” he said. “The experience with the warming center has been very positive.”
The church also helps Logan Pride, which sits near St. John’s.
Ascione said there are a couple of other things to look forward to at the church: People can now better see the facility’s stained-glass windows because the church is spotlighting the windows each night until about 2 a.m. With the light on the windows, their images and color schemes pop at night. The church also is working on a digital history of St. John’s.
“I’m excited to see this digital history,” he said. “We’ve all been waiting with bated breath for that. We’ve discovered photos that we’ve never seen before, and documents that we’ve never seen before.”
“This is our celebration but we also feel like it is a Cache Valley celebration. There are not too many organizations that are 150 years old in the valley and we are delighted to be part of the history here,” he said.
Looking ahead, he said the parish is excited to continue that history in the top of Utah.
