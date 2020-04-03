My family is only on about Day 23 of our efforts to save the world by staying home, and I would like to share my many brilliant insights.
I would like to, but I can’t, because I don’t have any.
I realized this back on Day 2 when my kids — who were still wearing pajamas at noon on what should have been a school day — all looked at me and said, “So, how does this work? How long will we be doing this? When do we return to our regular life?”
They sincerely believed I knew the proper civilian protocol for a global pandemic.
I let them down a bit, admitting this was also my first pandemic, and unfortunately, I did not have answers to their questions. But we are blessed people, I reminded them, and God has given us some helpers to figure things out: scientists.
There is no need for irrational anxiety because experienced epidemiologists are working overtime to predict the coronavirus’ next move. They have reliable ideas of how to keep people safe, and we are fortunate to have access to media that keeps us current on sound recommendations.
That’s why we’re staying home and washing our hands, I told my family. Because scientists explained we should, and they know stuff.
It’s not fear that keeps us at home these days, I reminded them. Social distancing is an act of loving service to our community and an act of respect for the work of scientists who understand how viruses spread.
I know many families are taking the extra time at home with their families to strengthen their faith. This is an excellent idea. The regular life we think we miss right now is usually too frantic and overbooked for careful study or long, thoughtful conversations.
“Never miss a chance to gather children together to learn of the doctrine of Jesus Christ,” advises President Henry B. Eyring, the Second Counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Prioritizing faith should not diminish anyone’s appreciation for science. In fact, it ought to encourage it.
The reverse is also true. My anatomy and physiology classes in college increased my faith in God as much as any Sunday School class.
President Eyring earned a degree in physics from the University of Utah before continuing his studies at Harvard, and teaching at both Stanford and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His life is devoted to serving his church, but his academic career reveals his curiosity about science, business and human behavior.
We’re having our own curious moments at home right now. A lens of faith allows us to see everything as a miracle, even as we learn about the science behind our wonderings.
Sally H. N. Wright can be contacted at ordinarywitness@hotmail.com.