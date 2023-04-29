Mexico City - LDS Church

{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW186322232 BCX8”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW186322232 BCX8” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW186322232 BCX8” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”auto”}Mexico City Metropolitan Cathedral at night, March 2023, in Mexico City.{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW186322232 BCX8” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”auto”} {/span}{/p}{/div} {div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW186322232 BCX8”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW186322232 BCX8” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}{/p}{/div}

 Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will be busy over the next four years, touring the globe with a message of hope.

Its first stop will be June 13-19 in Mexico City, where it will perform two concerts at the National Auditorium on June 17 and 18.


