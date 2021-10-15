To step through the arbor into the 1/8th acre garden of Dale and Charity Wallentine in Fairview, Idaho, is like entering into a picturesque wonderful world of animation. The Wallentine’s unique garden is full of their handmade sculptures made out of old tires that they carved and painted. Each creative sculpture is a garden planter.
There are “The Oracles,” two large peacocks, at the entrance to the garden presenting an imaginative world complete with large frog prince and princesses, swans dancing around a water fountain, monkeys swinging from the tops of a palm tree, a swarm of bees circling a large beehive, a scattering of lady bugs roaming freely around the garden that is trimmed with a rainbow of giant flowers and the whole of it guarded over by a minion army.
Amid all the frolicking animals sits a gigantic Blue Willow China teapot made from tractor tires, filled with carrots and beets, and eight not-so-tiny matching teacups filled with tomatoes.
The three-tiered brown beehive is planted with strawberries, bees, complete with stingers, and flower tires painted in every color of the rainbow with heavy-laden ears of corn on tall corn stalks growing in the center surrounded by green beans planted in the petals of each flower. Other planters contain peppers, onions, cauliflower, green beans, squash, zucchini, watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumbers, and various other vegetables.
A separate section of the yard hosts a pumpkin patch watched over by a three-headed dragon.
“I had a great time designing and sculpted the 3-headed dragon, scorpion, and coiled snake,” said Dale, who said he used jig saws, metal blades and a lot of chainsaw oil.
Not only is the garden unusual in its colorful display, it’s the creativity in the presentation of where the plants grow and why they are growing bounteously compared to their gardens in the past years.
“We have been taught for years in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by our prophets to live off of our garden that we are encouraged to plant every year,” said Charity.
The Wallentine’s attribute the miraculous bounty of their large garden this year to prayer and listening to the counsel from leaders of the Church to be self-reliant.
“Our prophet asked us to put up food storage and take care of the earth. With the pandemic, we have learned to hold tight to that counsel. It’s been a miracle when everything around us was so scarce. We saved our seeds from previous years when everyone else seemed to be scrambling around feeling scared and stressed. We were calmer knowing we would have our garden to provide for us,” acknowledged Charity.
The heritage of planting a garden and living off of it every year has been passed down from generation-to-generation in the Dale and Charity Wallentine family.
“It started generations before me and was taught to me as a child by my parents. Then I married, planted a garden of my own, raised children, and made it a priority to teach our children," Charity said. "And now with our 11 grandchildren, we hope will continue to pass the tradition on to the next generation."
When Charity went to LDS Business School in Salt Lake City, her mother made sure that she took some food storage with her.
“I had to be creative to be able to store it. I kept canned food in jars under my bed. Nightstands were made out of buckets with food in them. When other students were hungry, they came to my apartment for food,” Charity said. “I was glad I had it for myself and for my friends.”
When Charity married, they planted a garden, then as their eight children filled the house, the garden space grew to feed the large family.
“I just don’t know how we could have managed to raise our family if we didn’t have our garden to feed us all. It was a lot of work for all of us, but some of our happiest memories are of the early morning houses working out in the garden tougher,” recalled Charity.
“Last summer it got to the point that it is hard for me to get down on the ground to plant the seeds, weed, water, and harvest the vegetables,” Charity said. “So we put in a raised garden.”
Dale’s father, Reed Wallentine, owned Cache Valley Tires in Lewiston, Utah. His brother, Chris, now owns and runs the business. Reed had old tires that he wanted to take to the landfill.
“Charity looked on Pinterest to see if they had any ideas for used tires and saw the sculpted flower pots. We thought that idea would not only be fun for us all but we would be resourceful and frugal because the tires were free. It was a good thing that the tires were free because we have used over 426 tires to date,” Dale said. “Everyone in the family became involved in the scrubbing, pressure washing, cutting and painting the tires into different shapes to plant the vegetables.”
Mismatched paints were purchased at Restore in Logan and they solicited the help of their children, grandchildren and an artist friend to paint the tires.
They also added an automated small drip system in eight different zones throughout the garden. They turn the water on at 4 a.m., when people aren’t usually watering, that goes for two hours in 15-minute intervals on a daily basis.
Since the tire sculptures and the watering system have been introduced into the garden, produce has tripled.
“The most important explanation of all, is that we pray every night thanking Heavenly Father for our harvest. Our tomatoes didn’t freeze this year like everyone else’s seemed to do, maybe also because the heat from the tires protected them somehow. We even got a second crop of green beans this year that has never happened,” exclaimed Charity. “I feel it is also because of using the drip system especially during drought has helped to retain water throughout the day. There are also hardly any weeds, plus we share the bounteous produce with people who drive by and stop to ask if they can see the sculptured garden.”
They start early in the spring planting seeds in seed starter trays in a make-shift greenhouse that was Charity’s grandpa Darrell Womack’s old sheep shed in Franklin that they now have at the back of their garden. On Memorial Day they put the plant starts into the tire sculptures.
Another reason that the Wallentine’s are grateful for their garden is the energy that Charity has to be able to do the 8-10 hours a day required to do just harvesting.
“With three children still at home, the youngest 15 years old, picking the vegetables has become a family production project. The tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions are the prime ingredients that goes into making salsa and spaghetti sauce. I’ve put up 70 jars of salsa and spaghetti sauce already, as well as pickles, green beans, jellies, and other veggies. We also grow several kinds of squash and pumpkins,” she said.
This gardening project has helped the Wallentines to develop their faith.
“We’ve learned that the Lord provides. When we do our part, He does His part. Yes, it’s been hard work. It’s reaping the rewards of doing the work. You don’t know what’s coming down the road. We’ve had to have the faith of planning, planting, and praying for it, first by putting the seeds in the ground to have the harvest and have the harvest that you need,” said Charity.
When Charity isn’t attending to her garden, she writes children’s books of the lives of her and her husband’s family. She has written eight books and two are printed. They are illustrated by Melina Rosqist, the same artist that helped paint many of the tire sculptures.