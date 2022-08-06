Eldon Peterson

There seems to be increasing pressure in our world to shun absolutes and shade everything as an opinion. This is especially felt by those with a biblical faith. Everything from our belief in God to our convictions regarding the Bible has been recategorized as opinion, not truth.

Truth is an absolute. Gravity is true regardless of if we believe it or not. Grass is green, the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, and no one is without sin but Christ. Hold on, is that a truth or matter of opinion? Historically the Christian faith is founded on truth claims; claims that Christ was without sin, that he died on the cross and that he rose on the third day. Should these be merely matters of opinion, then the Christian message is useless and cannot save anyone.

