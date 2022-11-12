My only daughter is a figure skater, which means I pretty much live at the ice rink.
In the warmer months, hanging out at the ice sheet is pleasant, like getting a blast of extra refreshing air conditioning.
November through March, however, I am cold all the time, from my house to the rink parking lot. I especially get the shivers for the 90 minutes I am hunched in my winter coat in the stands, watching my girl do various death-defying moves she assures me are “super, super fun, Mom.” It’s hard to say if my shivers are from the low temperature or my anxiety for her teeth. I try to be supportive.
There are plenty of less exciting drills, too, so when my little skater is busy practicing her crossovers or running stairs with her classmates, I watch the other kids.
A few weeks ago, her practice session time overlapped with the start of a Learn To Skate class series.
The rink felt almost festive, with a whole bunch of excited little kids learning skating basics, such as: you have to tie your skates before putting on your gloves. Equipment details aside, these skaters were pumped to get on the ice.
One little girl could hardly contain herself.
“Now can I skate?” she asked her mom, the moment her skates were on her feet.
“NOW can I skate?” she asked her dad, who helped her to the edge of the ice while holding her baby brother in his other arm.
Finally, the instructor called the new students out onto the ice and she was off. She kept one hand on the rink wall and scooted carefully towards her instructor. Her parents nervously watched from the sidelines. Once she had successfully maneuvered to the group, they came to sit in the stands near me.
Every few seconds, the girl would turn to her family and wave vigorously. Her parents would dutifully wave back and give her a little cheer when she was able to do what the instructor asked.
In between waving sessions, the girl would slip and fall. It happened so often I couldn’t believe that she kept popping back up, ready for more of this relentless skate/wave/crash sequence. Ice is not especially forgiving, after all, and can dampen the enthusiasm of even the most determined skaters.
But not this girl. After what must have been the fifteenth fall and recovery, I realized I was witnessing something truly inspirational. I couldn’t help myself, and started joining her parents in the waving and cheering.
“She is going to need a hot bath tonight,” I remarked.
“And some Tylenol!” her mom replied, simultaneously laughing and almost teary. “This has got to hurt, but if she’s getting back up happy, I’ll just be proud of her.”
The whole scene left me thinking about how important it is to keep trying.
We often think about getting back up and trying again in a literal sense, when we’re working on mastering a physical skill, such as ice skating or shooting a basketball or even a baby, learning to walk.
But there are plenty of other skills that deserve our best, repeated efforts, not because they are easy but because they are important to learn.
In the New Testament, Jesus teaches the first commandment is the “Love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength.”
It’s a tall order, this discipleship thing. And no matter how committed I am to it, I am enthusiastic and wobbly at best, and a fallen failure at worst.
Fortunately, Christianity is the Plan of Infinite Chances. The expectation of needing plenty of practice is built right in. I am learning the gentle art of the sincere apology, so I can mend relationships and start over when needed. I am also practicing thinking kind and generous thoughts, instead of petty criticisms.
And yes, every third thought or interaction I crash and burn. I am merely trying to be like Jesus, but I do not pretend I’m even close.
But my little friend who kept scrambling back up onto her skates again and again reminded me it’s OK not to be an expert right away.
If you really want to get better at something, you have to keep trying.
