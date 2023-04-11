...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Skyline...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Intermountain Health is expanding the use of AngelEye cameras to four of its neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) throughout Utah, including at the McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden.
The system allows parents and families to see their babies even when they’re not at the hospital.
The camera systems have already been in place since 2020 for NICU patients at Primary Children’s Hospital, according to information provided by Intermountain Health. Parents liked the system so much that Intermountain decided to expand it to more hospitals.
“Having a child in the NICU is hard enough for parents so being able to look at your phone and see your baby can be comforting,” Jonathan McCully, medical director for NICU at Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital, said in a statement. “It gives families reassurance when they’re away from the hospital and can’t always be there.”
Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital launched their new system at the beginning of March, and families are already enjoying the benefits.
According to a news release by Intermountain Health, Morgan Rowley had her baby at 26 weeks and was one of the first families at the hospital to have access to the video system.
“We logged on the first morning and got to see her which gave us great peace of mind,” Rowley said. “I’ve had some mother’s guilt for not being with her at all times, so it’s great to see her through Angel Eye which is comforting.”
Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, and Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden will have camera systems installed in their NICUs by the end of the year.
The camera sits above the baby in their bed, and caregivers can move the camera depending on what the baby is doing. Families can access the live-stream video on any tablet or phone. Parents may also decide who else can have access to the camera feeds.
“This is another way we’re using the power of technology and innovation to improve the quality of care and experiences for families receiving care at our hospitals,” said Dr. McCully.
The new cameras were made possible through funding from the hospital and donations from the public.
