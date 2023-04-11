...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Skyline...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Red Cross of Utah helps residents affected by fire, seeks volunteers
The American Red Cross of Utah and its Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to 15 home fires statewide in March, assisting 70 residents with their immediate needs, including making sure they had a safe place to stay.
“Red Cross volunteers and staff help support their communities and neighbors,” Heidi Ruster, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region, said in a news release. “Our specialized Disaster Action Team volunteers are trained to provide emotional support, access to financial assistance and valuable information during times of crisis to help families begin to recover.”
Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster and can leave a family devastated and in need of urgent assistance.
“We think this past month illustrates how important these crisis volunteers are to our community,” Ruster said. “They provide immediate compassion and care when displaced residents need it most. Without the Red Cross and its volunteers, these 70 displaced residents may not have had the support they needed.”
Last month, volunteers responded day and night to home fires across the state, including responses in Ogden, Salt Lake, Orem, Spanish Fork, Clearfield, and Vineyard.
Ruster expressed appreciation for community support, saying: “We are grateful for the support of our volunteers, community, and all the generous donors who make it possible for us to provide hope and relief to victims of home fires and other disasters.”
WANT TO HELP?An additional 40 volunteers are needed in Utah to ensure there is always someone ready to answer the call when a disaster strikes.
To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteer. After initial training, volunteers can take shifts that may include responding to emergencies within two hours, night or day, rain or shine, either on the scene or coordinating remotely to provide immediate compassion and care.
With experience and further training, volunteers can take on leadership and coordination roles to have a wider impact and be eligible for deployment to large scale emergencies/disasters in Utah and other parts of the country.
Free smoke alarms and fire safety educations available Residents interested in fire prevention assistance can visit SoundTheAlarm.org/Utah to schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation.
During the 20-minute home visit, Red Cross volunteers will also share information on home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts, and how to create an escape plan.
