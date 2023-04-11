Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The American Red Cross of Utah and its Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to 15 home fires statewide in March, assisting 70 residents with their immediate needs, including making sure they had a safe place to stay.

“Red Cross volunteers and staff help support their communities and neighbors,” Heidi Ruster, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region, said in a news release. “Our specialized Disaster Action Team volunteers are trained to provide emotional support, access to financial assistance and valuable information during times of crisis to help families begin to recover.”


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.