Brine shrimp-2

Brine shrimp produces eggs called “cysts” that, once harvested, are used as food for fish and commercially grown shrimp. Harvesting of the cysts is a multimillion-dollar industry in Utah.

 Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

The brine shrimp has officially joined the ranks of Utah state symbols after Gov. Spencer Cox formally designating the brine shrimp as the state crustacean.

The move comes after Cox signed House Bill 137 on Friday.


