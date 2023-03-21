The brine shrimp has officially joined the ranks of Utah state symbols after Gov. Spencer Cox formally designating the brine shrimp as the state crustacean.
The move comes after Cox signed House Bill 137 on Friday.
“Brine shrimp are small crustaceans that inhabit salty waters around the world, both inland and on the coast,” according to information from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. Because the shrimp are so small — only from one-third of an inch to half-inch, “the shrimp are much smaller than the ones you eat. In Utah, they are only found in the Great Salt Lake.”
The DWR says that brine shrimp produces eggs called “cysts” that, once harvested, are used as food for fish and commercially grown shrimp. Harvesting of the cysts contributes to a multimillion-dollar industry in Utah.
The commercial brine shrimp fishery at the Great Salt Lake supplies more than 40% of the worldwide demand for brine shrimp, which also has an economic impact globally.
“The importance of the brine shrimp in the Great Salt Lake ecosystem can’t be overstated,” DWR Great Salt Lake Ecosystem Program Manager John Luft said in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled about the designation of the brine shrimp as the state crustacean and the attention they are getting for their role at the Great Salt Lake.”
According to the DWR, the Great Salt Lake and its associated wetlands provide an invaluable food source to around 10 million migratory birds, including about 330 different species. A variety of these birds feed on the brine shrimp in the Great Salt Lake, either exclusively or opportunistically, to fuel their long migrations.
Brine shrimp also play another important role in the Great Salt Lake ecosystem by eating the algae in the lake. The adult shrimp typically freeze and die each December, while the cysts will survive and hatch in March.
