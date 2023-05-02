Jennifer Quillen was inspired to start running about 16 years ago. She knew running was in her future after seeing the excitement of the crowd while watching her daughter complete her first race at the Salt Lake City Marathon.
“The excitement, energy and positive atmosphere at the finish line is one of the most inspirational places to be,” Jennifer said. “I knew then that I wanted to run races, but I wasn’t ready to talk about it yet.”
Jennifer said she was never athletic but started walking at the Logan Rec Center to get in shape with her husband, Gary. After a few months she decided to see if she could run a few laps. Jennifer kept thinking about the excitement of the finish line and the possibility of running a race herself. Feeling good about her improving endurance, she called her oldest son Mark and told him the plan.
“I’m running a Top of Utah Half Marathon, do you want to run it with me?” Jennifer asked. Mark replied, “Mom, you’re crazy! You think you can run a few laps at the rec center and then go run a half marathon? I’m skeptical but if you do it, I’ll run with you.”
After agreeing to join her in this newly discovered passion they started training and encouraged each other to stick with it. All while bettering their health and lives in the process.
“My son and I both have diabetes and running has been a great way to stay healthy and keep our blood sugar levels under control,” Jennifer said.
For her first race way back in 2007 she deliberately chose a half marathon. But why did she skip the shorter race and go straight for the 13.1-mile distance? She answered, “I told everyone I was too old to start with a 5k. I was 56. I’m starting with the half marathon!”
Reflecting back on her first Logan Half Marathon, she remembers, “I absolutely loved it and felt great accomplishment for doing something so hard. But also they didn’t give out medals at the Top of Utah back then. So I did the Salt Lake Half a few months later so I could get a medal. I had never been athletic so I treasured that medal and everyone I’ve earned since.”
Jennifer discovered the Urban Trail Racing Series a few years ago. The series highlights the beautiful, easily accessible paths and trails in Logan. She would usually run only one or two races in that series each year, but when her son and daughter took it over she signed up for the full series.
"Running has really been a blessing and family strengthening activity over the last 16 years and now there's even more reasons to keep running."
Seth Quillen and sister Rachel Quillen originally got involved with the series as part of the Grand Opening of their new location of Sol Speak Yoga in downtown Logan. They wanted to celebrate the move with events important to the family. Rachel is also an avid runner who participates in multiple 5Ks, 10Ks and half marathons each year. And even throws in a marathon from time to time.
She’s also the original inspiration for Jennifer’s first race. In addition to her love of running, Rachel strongly believes yoga and running build on each other.
“The two help your body in both strength and endurance and they are both passions of mine,” she said. “So any chance I get to be around running or races, I jump on it immediately!”
Seth loves Cache Valley and hosting events whenever possible. “We are so lucky to have our studio and the racing series here in Logan,” he said. “This is one of the most beautiful places in Utah. And we love creating fun events and giving back to the community. We had so much fun doing the first race for the studio celebration that we decided to take over when we were given the opportunity.”
The Logan Downtown Alliance had organized the Urban Trail Racing Series for the last several years.
“This is our second year as race directors of the full series. Our goal is to elevate it to compete in both quality and attendance with the ‘Ogden Winter Racing Series’ and the ‘RUN SLC Race Series,’” Seth continued. “I’ve been to their races and they are big, fun and add so much to their communities. I’d love to have that here in the valley.”
In preparation for this year’s series, Seth was looking over the finisher results and noticed Jennifer had taken first place in every race in her age group last year.
Upon hearing this, Jennifer immediately laughed and said, “Yeah, ‘cause I was the only woman in the over-70 category.”
Seth double-checked and it turns out she was right. But Jennifer still got a kick out of it and said, “I’m going to win them all again this year too ... especially if I’m the only one in the age group again!”
Jennifer has also run the Ragnar Wasatch Back 10 times and on her 60th birthday she attempted a full marathon, which was chronicled in the local documentary titled “RUNNER” that can be viewed on Rumble.
The Urban Trail Racing Series kicks off with The Canyon Road 10K and 5K on May 13 and then the second Saturday every month through August.
Donations can be made to The Family Place when you register. You can register for races at solspeakyoga.com/racing.
Urban Trail Racing Series schedule
May 13, Canyon Road 10K & 5K
June 10, The Shoreline 10K & 5K
July 8, Logan River Trail 5K
Aug. 12, Three Dams 10 Miler, 10K, 5K
