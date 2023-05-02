72-year-old runner

Jennifer Quillen, 72, was inspired to start running about 16 years ago and now is looking for her second sweep at the ‘Urban Trail Racing Series’ this summer.

 Photo courtesy of Gary Quillen

Jennifer Quillen was inspired to start running about 16 years ago. She knew running was in her future after seeing the excitement of the crowd while watching her daughter complete her first race at the Salt Lake City Marathon.

“The excitement, energy and positive atmosphere at the finish line is one of the most inspirational places to be,” Jennifer said. “I knew then that I wanted to run races, but I wasn’t ready to talk about it yet.”


