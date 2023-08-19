Cache County Senior Citizens Center, 240 N. 100 East in Logan, serve lunch daily from noon-1 p.m. Please call your reservation in by 3 p.m. the day before you will be eating. Cost: $3.75 donation. Phone: 755-1720. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Every day
Computers, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Fitness Room, 8:30 a.m.
Library, 8:30 a.m.
Pool Tables, 8:30 a.m.
Quilting, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 21
Walk w/Ease (6 of 6), 9:30 a.m.
Bingo, 11 a.m.
Jeopardy, 12:30 p.m.
Caregiver Academy (4 of 6), 1 p.m.
Tai Chi, 1 p.m.
Lunch: Chicken Pesto Cavatappi, Buttered Peas, Mandarin Oranges, Wheat Roll
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Ceramics, 8:30 a.m.
Pool Tournament, 10 a.m.
Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m.
Writers Group, 10:30 a.m.
Lunch and Learn: Alzheimer’s, Dementia, and Parkinson’s w/Dr. Ira Crawford, 12:10 p.m.
Mahjong, 12:30 p.m.
Movie: Captain Phillips, 1 p.m.
Lunch: Hamburgers w/ all the Fixins, Broccoli Salad, Watermelon
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Field Trip: Canoeing, 10 a.m.
Line dancing, 11 a.m.
Art w/Jump the Moon, 11 a.m.
Bridge, 12:15 p.m.
Tai Chi, 1 p.m.
Lunch: Baked Ziti, Buttered Corn, Apple Salad, Slice of Bread
Evening Movie: Fall (2022) 6-8pm
Thursday, Aug. 24
Bingocize, 10 a.m.
Sit and Be Fit w/Darrell, 10:30 a.m.
Poker, 11 a.m.
Lunch and Learn: Diabetes w/Pam Chapman, BRHD, 12:10 p.m.
Craft and Chit Chat, 12:30 p.m.
Mahjong, 12:30 p.m.
Clogging, 2:30 p.m.
Lunch: Pot Roast Casserole, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Watermelon, Roll
Please stop by and pick up a newsletter of fun things we will be doing or check online at cachecounty.org. We deliver Meals-on-Wheels; call to see if you qualify. We also need Meals-on-Wheels drivers: 755-1720.
