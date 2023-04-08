Cache County Senior Citizens Center, 240 North 100 East in Logan, serves lunch daily from noon to 1 p.m. Please call your reservation in by 3 p.m. the day before you will be eating. Cost: $3.75 donation. Phone: 755-1720. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Every Day
Computers 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Fitness Room: 8:30 a.m.
Library: 8:30 a.m.
Pool Tables: 8:30 a.m.
Quilting: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Monday, April 10
Walking Group: 9:30 a.m.
Music Bingo: Beatles 10 a.m.
AARP Safe Driving: Noon-4 p.m.
Jeopardy 12:30 p.m.
Tai Chi 1 p.m.
Lunch: Beef and Barley Soup, Buttered Corn, Melon Cup, Wheat Roll
Tuesday, April 11
Ceramics: 8:30 a.m.
Tai Chi: 10:30 a.m.
Creative Writing: 11 a.m.
Lunch and Learn: The Wild Rabbits of Utah 12:10 p.m.
Mahjong: 12:30 p.m.
Movie: A Man Called Otto
Lunch: Chicken Tetrazzini, Peas and Carrots, Diced Pineapple, Sliced Bread
Wednesday, April 12
Shred Truck Available 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Line dancing: 11 a.m.
Art with Jump the Moon: 11 a.m.
Bridge: 12:15 p.m.
Bobbin lace: 1 p.m.
Tai Chi: 1 p.m.
Craft: 1 p.m.
Lunch: Swedish Meatballs over Noodles, Roasted Vegetables, Fruit
Thursday, April 13
Bingocize: 10 a.m.
Field Trip to BC Art Museum and Idle Isle Cafe 10:45 a.m.
Chair Yoga: 11 a.m.
Mahjong 12:30 p.m.
Clogging 2:30 p.m.
Lunch: Turkey Chili Mac w/Cheese, Green Salad, Fruit Crisp
Friday, April 14
Painting Group 10 a.m.
Music Making with Boomwackers 11 a.m.
Blood Pressure 11 a.m.
Lunch and Learn: Female Spies of WW1, USU History Dept. 12:10 p.m.
Tai Chi 1 p.m.
Technology Assistance: 1 p.m.
Mindfulness Group: 2:15 p.m.
Lunch: Tilapia, Brown Rice, Vegetables, Tropical Fruit
