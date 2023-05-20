Cache County Senior Citizens Center, 240 N. 100 East in Logan, serves lunch daily from noon-1 p.m. Please call your reservation in by 3 p.m. the day before you will be eating. Cost: $3.75 donation. Phone: 755-1720. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Every Day
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the dam. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE 15... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Computers 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Fitness Room: 8:30 a.m.
Library: 8:30 a.m.
Pool Tables: 8:30 a.m.
Quilting: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Monday, May 22
Walking Group: 9:30 a.m.
Bingo: 11 a.m.
Lunch and Learn: Nutrition w/ Jenna 12:10 p.m.
Jeopardy 12:30 p.m.
Cooking Demo w/Jenna 1 p.m.
Tai Chi 1 p.m.
Community Game Day 1:30 p.m.
Lunch: Club Sandwich, Broccoli Salad, Watermelon, Chips
Tuesday, May 23
Ceramics: 8:30 a.m.
Tai Chi: 10:30 a.m.
Breakfast Club 10:30 a.m.
Creative Writing: 11 a.m.
Mahjong: 12:45 p.m.
Movie: Avatar: The Way of Water
Lunch: Lemon Garlic Salmon, Creamed Spinach, Wild Rice, Lemon Cup Cake
Wednesday, May 24
Line dancing: 11 a.m.
Art w/Jump the Moon 11 a.m.
Bridge: 12:15 p.m.
Wii Bowling: 12:45 p.m.
Bobbin lace: 1 p.m.
Tai Chi: 1 p.m.
Lunch: Baked Ravioli, Italian Veggies, Apples Salad, Garlic Bread
Thursday, May 25
Bingocize: 10 a.m.
Poker 10:45 a.m.
Chair Yoga: 11 a.m.
Craft and Chit Chat 12:30 p.m.
Mahjong 12:30 p.m.
Clogging 2:30 p.m.
Lunch: Turkey Rollups, Mashed Potatoes, Peas & Carrots, Peaches, Strawberry Cheesecake Bars
Friday, May 26
Sewing Class: 10 a.m.
Painting Group: 10 a.m.
Memorial Day Origami 11 a.m.
Stretches and Strength Training 11 a.m.
Tai Chi 1 p.m.
Tech Assistance 1 p.m.
Mindfulness Group 2:15 p.m.
Lunch: Mandarin Chicken, Brown Rice, Stir Fry Vegetables, Mandarin Oranges
Please stop by and pick up a newsletter of fun things we will be doing or check online at cachecounty.org. We deliver Meals-on-Wheels. Call to see if you qualify. We need Meals-on-Wheels drivers: 755-1720.
