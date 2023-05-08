Support Local Journalism

Monday, May 8, is World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, recognizing Red Cross volunteers for the lifesaving support they provide to people in need around the world – in war zones, remote villages and at home.

“One in 65 people in the world is helped by Red Cross or Red Crescent staff and volunteers each year,” said Heidi Ruster, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region. “These teams in the U.S. and globally respond to emergencies, such as earthquakes, military conflicts, migration crises and health epidemics. They also help communities prepare for future disasters.”


