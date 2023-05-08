.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Utah Red Cross recognizes contributions made by volunteers locally, worldwide
Monday, May 8, is World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, recognizing Red Cross volunteers for the lifesaving support they provide to people in need around the world – in war zones, remote villages and at home.
“One in 65 people in the world is helped by Red Cross or Red Crescent staff and volunteers each year,” said Heidi Ruster, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region. “These teams in the U.S. and globally respond to emergencies, such as earthquakes, military conflicts, migration crises and health epidemics. They also help communities prepare for future disasters.”
The Red Cross and Red Crescent network is active in nearly every country, often in areas of danger and under strife. “We’re a front-line humanitarian organization helping those most impacted by conflict and disaster,” Ruster said. “And we count on volunteers to carry out much of the work.”
Humanitarian assistance is being provided in Ukraine to help those devastated by war and in Turkey and Syria, to help people recover from the recent earthquakes. “And also, in countries that have not received international media coverage, such as Ethiopia, Sudan, Yemen and the Sahel Region of Africa – Red Cross and Red Crescent is there, too,” said Ruster. “But greater support is desperately needed to save lives and avert further suffering.”
Trained Red Cross of Utah volunteers and staff have deployed to every major disaster in the U.S., including flooding in California, tornados in Mississippi and the Midwest, and hurricanes in Florida and Puerto Rico. “And our generous local volunteers last year responded to 200 home fires across the state, helping nearly 800 people in their time of need,” she said. “The Red Cross needs more help, around the world and right here at home. World Red Cross Day can remind all of us to get involved.”
Celebrate World Red Cross Day by volunteering
Red Cross of Utah volunteers are involved in every aspect of the organization’s work, from supporting families devastated by fires and floods to providing lifesaving blood to hospital patients.
Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to learn how you can make a difference, especially when disasters strike here in Utah, across the country and around the world.
The first Red Cross Day was celebrated May 8, 1948. The official title became “World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day” in 1984. The date is the anniversary of the birth of Henry Dunant, born May 8, 1828. He was the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and recipient of the first Nobel Peace Prize.
