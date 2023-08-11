The Endangered Species Act (ESA) is having its 50th birthday this year. This is now a controversial law but no senator opposed it in 1973. It was signed by the Republican president, Richard Nixon.
Since then, approximately 1,700 species in the United States have been afforded protection under this Act. This number may seem large, but nearly 1,000 of these listed species are plants.
The ESA has simultaneously been labelled one of the most successful conservation laws ever passed, as well as an abject failure. Those that claim success point out 99% of the species listed have not gone extinct. By contrast, the disappointment comes from only 1% of the listed species having recovered to a point they no longer need ESA protection.
For some species this law has worked extremely well. Several charismatic animals such as grizzly bears, wolves, and bald eagles have seen their numbers rebound after being listed. That is because most of these species’ deaths prior to protection were directly tied to human actions.
For bears, ESA listing reduced these animals use of landfills, required food to be properly stored, and closed roads so they had fewer negative encounters with humans. Wolves were reintroduced to Yellowstone National Park after the use of poisons to control predator populations were greatly reduced. bald eagles benefited from halting the use of the insecticide DDT, which was thinning these birds’ eggshells.
Recovering other species can be much more difficult. For example, billions of dollars have been shelled out to recover ESA listed salmon and steelhead populations within the Columbia River Basin to little avail. The lack of success is because these populations face a myriad of threats such as overharvest, large dams, and degraded habitat.
These pressures occur across a large ecosystem managed by multiple states with different urban and agricultural demands. Even if we could solve these inland challenges, young salmon face ocean conditions that are less productive than they were 50 years ago.
Many people turned against the Endangered Species Act when listings affected resource management activities at a large scale. The best example of this was the Spotted Owl listing in Oregon and Washington, which reduced employment related to the harvest of timber. The juxtaposition of protecting species versus providing jobs has become a common theme in many communities.
With effort, planning, and a willingness to compromise, in most situations it should be possible to utilize natural resources while protecting species. Failure to find solutions in this country will result in shunting resource development to third world countries where there are few species protections.
Another concern with the ESA is the delisting process. That is because declaring a species no longer needs protection under this act means turning management back to the state. Certain groups fight this process as delisting can result in the reestablishment of hunting for the species (e.g., wolves).
While there is some justification for this concern, no state wants to harvest so many of a previously listed species that it would once again be protected under the ESA. The problem with keeping a species listed longer than is scientifically justified means money is spent on a species unlikely to become extinct rather than one that is in imminent trouble.
Given all the potential pitfalls, most ESA listed species require little management. For example, the Maguire primrose is an ESA species found in Logan Canyon. Several of these plants are located close to the highly used River Trail, but little action is required to insure they survive other than avoiding disturbance at sites where they are found.
One topic that needs more consideration moving forward is how to address ESA species on private lands. Currently the system has perverse incentives that can cause landowners to limit habitat available to these species.
Providing compensation to landowners to manage for threatened and endangered species habitat is likely an effective approach in protecting populations. Subsidizing management of these species on public land is the norm so funding protection of these species on important private land should be seen as the status quo.
People often compare endangered species to canaries in the coal mine. This example reminds us that if we are unable to keep these animals alive, our own lives may be at risk.
One of the early conservationist Aldo Leopold was thinking about this nearly a century ago when he stated, “If the land mechanism as a whole is good then every part is good, whether we understand it or not. … To keep every cog and wheel is the first precaution of intelligent tinkering.”
The Endangered Species Act simply codifies this commonsense strategy to species protection.
Brett Roper is a contributing writer for The Herald Journal focusing on outdoor topics. He lives in Logan and can be reached at roperguth@gmail.com.
