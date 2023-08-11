Bad Eagle - Roper

A species once protected by the Endangered Species Act, the bald eagle, surveys one of the author’s favorite lakes to fish.

 Brett Roper/For The Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Endangered Species Act (ESA) is having its 50th birthday this year. This is now a controversial law but no senator opposed it in 1973. It was signed by the Republican president, Richard Nixon.

Since then, approximately 1,700 species in the United States have been afforded protection under this Act. This number may seem large, but nearly 1,000 of these listed species are plants.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.