It is becoming clear that this, and the next couple of big game seasons, will be difficult for hunters in our region. The deep snow and long winter resulted in high deer mortality in northern Utah, southeast Idaho and southwest Wyoming.
The snowy fingers of this winter caused low fawn survival that will influence herd numbers for the next several years. Data suggests between 50% and 95% of the sub-yearling deer perished in portions of these states.
This caused Utah to lower the number of deer tags it plans to sell in its northern units by 4,800. This was partially offset by an increase of 3,275 deer tags in the southern Utah units. Overall, Utah will sell 1,475 fewer general deer tags this year compared to last.
Wyoming, near the Utah and Idaho border, reduced its number of deer tags by a few and antelope tags by a lot for next season. While southeast Idaho saw low fawn survival, it sells most of its nonresident tags in December. This makes it hard to reduce the number of tags in response to weather.
It’s clear the decision to close public and private lands to antler hunting in Utah this winter was a great decision. Wyoming closes public lands annually to antler hunters west of the Continental Divide. These closures reduce interactions between deer and human and saves some deer the additional energy it takes to get them through winter.
Idaho currently does not regulate antler hunting, but a bill recently introduced to its legislature could change that in the future. It’s nice to see states be proactive, but it would be beneficial to work with the Forest Service to identify a few places where nobody could trespass when snow conditions reach a certain depth.
Many winter activities — such as skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling — occur at elevations above big game winter range. Targeted low-elevation closures could therefore be placed in locations that would affect few people.
Deer and antelope have evolved strategies to cope with bad winters; they migrate. We’ve built our homes and developed oil and gas on lands that were, as recently as the 1990s, winter range and migration corridors. Development of these lands benefits the owner, but negatively affects deer populations. This is especially true when development occurs along the foothills.
A recently added mechanism that could protect some of these lands is the Cache County Open Space bond. A portion of these dollars could be used to help keep farmers farming in important winter range areas rather than selling these lands to developers.
One question I often get is why don’t fish and game agencies feed deer under these conditions. The answer is they do and are, it’s just not pervasive enough to save every deer. And nor should it be as feeding comes with trade-offs. Winter feeding alters annual migrations.
That’s ideal when you have longer term fiscal commitments and have a place like Hardware Ranch that is located in a place that can keep elk from moving to lower elevation agricultural lands. It is less effective when the funding and need is more variable.
By feeding, more animals will be concentrated in an area than it can sustain. When you stop feeding, high foraging rates can degrade habitat quality at that site which could have longer term consequences. Another emerging issue is Chronic Wasting Disease, which spreads faster in areas with high animal densities.
Finally, there is the question of who pays for feeding efforts. In the past, it’s been primarily hunters. Yes, they do benefit from maintaining or increasing deer numbers but so do many nonhunting outdoor recreationists who enjoy and expect to see deer when they hike or bike public lands.
This year’s deep snow comes with a silver lining. Deer that survive should go into next winter in excellent condition. High winter precipitation means there should be ample forage during the summer for these animals to gain weight.
If we have an average winter in 2024, deer survival should be high as compensatory mechanisms will allow populations to increase rapidly with proper management.
It’s important to recognize you can still be successful hunting deer this fall. To have any chance, however, you will need a tag. In Utah, the big game application period closes April 27.
Applications for Wyoming’s nonresident deer and antelope tags are accepted to the end of May. In Idaho, once controlled hunt applications are open, you will be able to apply until the first week of June.
If you draw a tag, there will still be big bucks to be found. Success just may take a bit more effort topped with a little more luck than normal.
Brett Roper is a contributing writer for The Herald Journal focusing on outdoor topics. He lives in Logan and can be reached at roperguth@gmail.com.
