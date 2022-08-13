Last week I was lucky enough to float the Salmon River through the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness of central Idaho. As my family and I floated down this river, it was hard to remember how controversial the bill that created this wilderness was when it passed in 1979. Shepherding this law through Congress was likely a reason (along with the Reagan landslide) that accounted for the 4,262 votes the Idaho Senator Frank Church lost by in 1980. Spending time in rafts moving from calm water into rapids and camping along the shore with people I had known for decades and others I had just met, reminded me of how vital it is to get away from the swift pace of a digital life.
That there have always been disagreements on how to protect these types of wild places was exemplified by the decade of debate and thousands of pages of declarations that came prior to passing the Wilderness Act in 1964. Much of the debate focused on Western land owners, ranchers and recreationists who were concerned this Act would severely curtail the types of actions allowed in Wilderness. Most of these apprehensions were addressed by grandfathering in previous activities (e.g., grazing and mining) but not the use of mechanized vehicles. The primary author of the act, the Wilderness Society’s director Howard Zahniser, went so far as to acknowledge that hikers traversing Wilderness would be carrying products derived from mining and timber harvest after being delivered to the trailheads in gas powered motorized vehicles. He argued that even with the general accoutrements of a developed society, the country’s citizen would benefit by protecting truly wild places.
The stated reason for the Wilderness Act was to, “assure that an increasing population, accompanied by expanding settlement and growing mechanization, does not occupy and modify all areas within the United States and its possessions, leaving no lands designated for preservation and protection in their natural condition...”. With this objective stated and a bill littered with compromise, 72 Senators voted for its passage and only one member of the House voted against it. Passage of this Act included the designation of 9.1 million acres of federal lands as Wilderness. One aspect of this bill that may have allowed Congress’s passage was the decision that Congress, not the President, would control the future designation of Wilderness Areas.
Some people think there is too much wilderness while others think there needs to be more. I tend to lean toward there not being enough. It is clear Utah’s national representatives don’t agree with me. There are now 112 million acres of designated Wilderness in the US. More than half of those acres are found in Alaska and they make up 16% of that state’s land base. California has the next most acres of Wilderness which cover 15% of that state. Idaho is third with 9%. Utah comes in 12th for total acres with all western states having more Wilderness. Approximately 3% of Utah is designated Wilderness even as there are lots of wild places in the state that would qualify.
Living in Cache Valley I’m happy to have Wilderness on both sides; the Wellsville Mountain Wilderness to the west and the Mount Naomi Wilderness to the east. While Forest Service management would keep housing developments at bay, it may not have kept a road from leaving scars across the mountain face. The road and trail up Green Canyon are hemmed in by the Mount Naomi Wilderness. Even with this constraint, it is difficult to travel 100 yards along the valley bottom road any day of the year without seeing someone enjoying being outside.
On my float down the Salmon River, I saw mule deer, rocky mountain bighorn sheep, black bear, chukar, and dusky grouse. Since Wilderness Areas are difficult to access, they often serve as strongholds for populations of game and nongame species.
It has long been a principle of economics that things of value that are finite, increase in worth over time. As the future will provide fewer lands that meet the definition of Wilderness and more people, it is hard to see how appreciation for these areas won’t grow. This suggests Wilderness Areas may be one of the most important legacies we leave to our children.