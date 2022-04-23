The Outdoor Retailer shows are returning to Utah after spending a few years in Colorado.
From a logistics perspective, having these events back in Utah makes sense. Salt Lake City is closer to outdoor activities than Denver; it doesn’t matter if its climbing or hiking during the summer or skiing in the winter — you can be on a wall, trail, or snow in less than 45 minutes. Salt Lake City is closer to an airport and is located at the intersection of two of the busiest Interstate Highways in the west.
Given these advantages, why did this event move to Denver? The simple answer is Utah’s political stance on the management of public lands, specifically the exodus of this convention corresponded to President Donald Trump’s reducing the size of Bears Ears and the Grand Staircase Escalante National Monuments.
Shrinking these monuments was strongly supported by Utah’s leading politicians but was an anathema to large outdoor companies like Patagonia and REI whose goals include fostering long-term land protection. It should be noted these monument designations were novel as they continue to be overseen by the Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service (rather than the Park Service) with a stated desire to allow local tribes greater say in their management. These monuments maintain the undeveloped nature of these lands but incorporate existing uses such as grazing and hunting.
A problem Utah’s leadership had with these monuments was they were created under the 1906 Antiquities Act. The Act states monuments should be “the smallest area compatible with the proper care and management of the objects to be protected.” While the 3 million acres that make up these two monuments seems large, in these cases its the landscape that’s the area of unique historic or scientific interest. Designation of large monuments based on landscape characteristics is not novel. In 1908, President Teddy Roosevelt designated over 800,000 acres of the Grand Canyon as a National Monument.
Over the years presidents have used the Antiquities Act to establish 158 monuments and have modified boundaries over 90 times. Previous changes in monument size have not been challenged as they were bipartisan. This no longer happens. That means a lawsuit will eventually be needed to determine whether presidents can shrink monuments on there own or if Congress has to be involved. Utah politicians think its unfair for the federal government to designate large monuments based on a law that’s over 100 years old. It’s interesting that the same complaints aren’t made about the fairness of the General Mining Law of 1872 which still regulates mining on most federal lands or that Utah has the same number of Senators as California.
The Outdoor Retailer shows brought millions of dollars to the Wasatch Front each summer and winter; that is just a small part of the total spending on outdoor recreation. Utah’s Office of Outdoor Recreation indicate these activities bring $6.4 billion to the state’s economy. The same office found outdoor recreation provides more than 83,000 jobs and nearly a billion dollars in state and local revenues.
By comparison, farms and ranches in Utah generate $1.7 billion in revenue across 17,000 farms that cover over 10 million acres. These private farms and rangelands provide essential habitat for a variety of game and non-game species and maintain the rural character of the state, so are worth much more than their monetary value.
While economic output is often compared among user groups, this approach overlooks that we are all on the same team. Farmers, ranchers and outdoor recreationists are all part of the fabric that make this state great and why many small isolated towns are thriving. I remember visiting Moab, Panguitch and Tropic in the early 1980s, and these towns were just barely hanging on. That has changed radically.
This doesn’t mean everything is perfect, just that we should be able to work toward solutions rather than complain. Utah has seen one of the strongest economies in the United States over the last decade. This economic growth came even though two-thirds of the lands in Utah are public.
Most Utah citizens understand trade-offs must be made between resource protection and use. It’s not clear our politicians understand this same point. Taking a stand at certain times is important, but this is not the time or issue.
The Outdoor Retailers show has come back to Salt Lake City. Their compromise recognizes the value Utah’s citizens place on the outdoors. The leaders of this state need to follow a similar path by recognizing the value of these new monuments and work to develop a legislative or executive compromise that benefits Utahans and the rest of the nation.