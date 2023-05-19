.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the dam.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows if
a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
A friend of the author’sreleases awhitesturgeon caught in the Snake River.
One of the most interesting families of fish is the Acipenseridae. This group is known to anglers as sturgeon and has been migrating up and down rivers for the past 200 million years. Worldwide there are about 25 species of these fish.
What makes them memorable is their size. The largest sturgeon ever captured was landed in 1827, stretched a tape to more than 23 feet and weighed nearly 3,500 pounds. This Beluga sturgeon came from the western border of Russia where the Volga River enters the Caspian Sea. The North American record is a white sturgeon caught in British Columbia. The fish was more than 12 feet long and weighed around 1,100 pounds.
There are stories of a much larger fish caught in Idaho near the turn of the 20th century; it was rumored to be nearly 20 feet long and approaching 1,800 pounds.
Nearly all big river systems in the United States have sturgeon. The notable exceptions are the Bear River and the Colorado River. There are two sturgeon species in the west. The bigger species is the white sturgeon, which are found in the Snake River and many other large western watersheds.
A concern with this species is they don’t produce young until they are 25 years old. That means management decisions made today will impact what anglers encounter in 2050.
The other western species is the green sturgeon. These can be found in large rivers draining into the Pacific Ocean from central California to Alaska. Green sturgeon are anadromous, meaning they live in fresh and saltwater environments. A big green sturgeon is 6- to 7-feet long.
Many species of these fish are found east of the Continental Divide. These include pallid, shovelnose, shortnose, gulf, Atlantic and Alabama sturgeon. Of these species, Lake sturgeon are one of the few that can still be legally harvested in some states. One unique season for these fish allows anglers to use spears through holes in the ice.
Atlantic sturgeon have long been the focus of harvest by indigenous tribes and served as one of the primary food sources of Europeans as they settled the northeast. This sturgeon can reach 14 feet in length, so it can keep people fed for quite a while.
Nearly every species of sturgeon in North America is at risk. Half are protected by the Endangered Species Act while the other half are at population levels considered vulnerable. The initial reason for population declines was overfishing. European sturgeon were a major source of meat and caviar in some regions back in the early 1800s. As technology improved – such as the development of steamships and nets – overharvest became common in the US by the late 1880s.
While harvest is now strictly managed and some populations are recovering, that doesn’t mean everyone follows the rules. Last year eight people were arrested in California for poaching sturgeon in the Sacramento River. The incentive is a pound of caviar is worth $200 and a gravid female can have 30 pounds of eggs.
The biggest challenges for these fish now are dams. These concrete plugs reduced connectivity, alter water temperatures, and change flow patterns. Modifications caused by dams have greatly reduced survival of eggs and juveniles. The lack of young fish in many rivers does not bode well for the future.
To account for some issues related to dams, there has been an increased use of hatcheries. More than 50,000 young fish have been released in northern Idaho’s Kootenai River to make up for the lack of spawning success following dam construction. Nearer to home, many sturgeon have been released in the Snake River above Shoshone Falls (near Twin Falls).
The closest place to fish for sturgeon is Idaho’s Snake River from CJ Strike to American Falls Reservoir. If you know what you are doing, there are good catch-and-release fishing opportunities in this stretch. Many additional opportunities occur in the lower Snake and Columbia Rivers.
If you decide to pursue these fish, be aware there are specific regulations for your terminal gear. The goal behind these rules is simple; land fish quickly, don’t lift them out of the water, and release them as gently as possible. If you have yet to catch one of these magnificent fish, they are worth the effort.
