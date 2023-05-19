Sturgeon fishing

A friend of the author’s releases a white sturgeon caught in the Snake River.

 Brett Roper

One of the most interesting families of fish is the Acipenseridae. This group is known to anglers as sturgeon and has been migrating up and down rivers for the past 200 million years. Worldwide there are about 25 species of these fish.

What makes them memorable is their size. The largest sturgeon ever captured was landed in 1827, stretched a tape to more than 23 feet and weighed nearly 3,500 pounds. This Beluga sturgeon came from the western border of Russia where the Volga River enters the Caspian Sea. The North American record is a white sturgeon caught in British Columbia. The fish was more than 12 feet long and weighed around 1,100 pounds.


