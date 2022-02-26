The next several weeks is the time year that winter loses its upper hand to spring. This doesn’t mean there won’t be more snow or cold weather — just that snow falling at low elevations will melt quickly even as it continues to accumulate at Tony Grove.
When cold temperatures make an appearance, warmer weather is days rather than months away. Clearly, we need more precipitation this spring as the Bear River Watershed currently has around 80% of its normal snowpack. There was plenty of snow in December, but January and February rarely saw even a dusting of these ice crystals. If this pattern continues, the lack of runoff coming from the mountains will negatively affect irrigators as well as hunters and anglers who rely on this melting snow to fill reservoirs, rivers and the Great Salt Lake.
Birds know spring is just around the corner. The proof was in the northward migrating sandhill crane I saw last weekend. Early spring is a great time of year to watch waterfowl. Right now, most the ducks in the valley are gadwalls and mallards. These ducks have an intricate beauty but they will soon be augmented by the showier canvasbacks, redheads, and cinnamon teal.
Bird watching can be an exasperating hobby if you’re trying to discern among species of grassland sparrows. On the other hand, it can be satisfying if you’re using binoculars and a bird book to identify the numerous species of duck in breeding plumage on Cutler Reservoir or at the Bear River Refuge.
As the mountain snow disappears from the south facing slopes, there are more opportunities to hike. A pursuit that can take you to remote areas you might not otherwise venture is hunting for shed antlers. Deer, elk and moose generally lose their antlers from late-December to mid-April, but laws differ among states in when and where you are allowed to pick them up.
To search for antlers in Utah between Feb. 1 and April 15, you have to pass the state’s Antler Gathering Ethics Class. Wyoming doesn’t allow shed hunting on public lands west of the Continental Divide from Jan. 1 to May 1. Idaho has no restrictions.
Even if you’re just out for a hike in Utah or Idaho, taking the Antler Gathering Course will not only allow you to pick up a shed antler if you encounter one in Utah, it will help you hike in a manner that reduces stress to wildlife in both states. The course reminds you that harassment of big game is illegal, so try to minimize disturbance of these animals in the snow. It also points out Utah closes some lands to all human trespass between Jan. 1 and April 15 to protect wildlife. Know where these areas are before you hike so you don’t accidentally end up with a ticket.
Another difference between rules in Utah and Idaho applies when you encounter an animal that died of natural causes that still has antlers or horns attached to its skull plate. You can carry the skull out in Idaho, but need permission from the Department of Natural Resources to do the same in Utah. That’s because Idaho allows you to determine if the animal died of natural causes (unless it’s a bighorn sheep) or was shot. In Utah you must run that determination through a conservation officer.
As a reminder, you have until March 3 to apply for limited entry big game licenses in Utah. Applications for non-residents in Wyoming to pursue deer or antelope are open until the end of May. It is not yet possible to apply for deer, elk, or antelope tags in Idaho, but they will be accepting applications from May to early June.
Because of the increasing difficultly of drawing elk, deer or antelope tags across the west, you need to apply in several states to ensure a good tag every couple of years. The increasing cost of applying for and drawing non-resident tags is, however, making it so only wealthy hunters can afford to consistently hunt big game. This is not a great recipe for growing the next generation of hunters.
Warmer temperatures mean the ice covering the region’s lakes is disappearing. Even if the ice was thick enough to walk on last week, it may not be thick enough this week. Be especially careful of ice fishing around inlets at this time of year, as stream flow quickly thins the ice in these areas. The good news about the disappearance of ice is it marks a great time to fish with more traditional gear and that turkeys will soon be strutting in the fields and forests. Good luck and be safe this spring.