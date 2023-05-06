Many of this spring’s environmental discussions have revolved around the issue of floods. It is clear Cache Valley’s rivers will be high this year. The question is, how high?
With the amount of water still stored as snow in the Bear River Range, the peak flow for the Logan River should be between 1,300 and 2,100 cubic-feet per second (cfs) and will likely occur in the 20-day window that borders June 1.
For context, the peak flow on Wednesday was 815 cfs. That level was already higher than peak flood flows that had occurred in eight of the last 10 years.
Given this risk, I spent an afternoon last week building sandbags. In 2011, I watched the Logan River in the Island stay just below the sandbags when the river’s flow reached 1,710 cfs. These sandbags would have been overtopped in 1984 and 1986, as flows approached 2,000 cfs in those years.
The population of Cache Valley in 1984 was a bit more than 60,000 while it is now closer to 140,000. In the intervening four decades there has been considerable development, much of it in low-lying areas. The proper placement of sandbags in these areas could therefore potentially reduce some damage.
At its peak, there were over 30 inches of water stored in the Bear River Range as snow. Even more water was found farther south along the Wasatch Front. Despite substantial reservoir capacity in these basins, it will be difficult to capture all this water behind dams. That’s good for the Great Salt Lake and Bear Lake.
A large amount of water is destined for the Great Salt Lake and flood flows will increase state flexibility in ensuring this lake is maintained at a proper level. The drought did provide new laws that allowed willing water users to direct their water toward the Great Salt Lake. The recent changes in the precipitation pattern and the legal landscape should help maintain ecological functions in this lake.
The Great Salt Lake has already gained nearly 4 feet in elevation since it dropped to its all-time low last year. It should gain a couple more feet before the middle of June, which would take the lake level close to what it was in 2017. At that level there will be considerably more saline water for ducks and geese to rest on during their southward migration next fall.
This is good for the state and for waterfowl hunters as it should keep more birds in our area for longer. More water will provide more wetlands for birds to nest in and less exposed salt flats to produce dust storms that risk the community’s health.
Floods have a different effect on streams than they do on human structures. Spring flood flows that reoccur every couple years are what determines how a stream channel looks. High flows rearrange the stream’s gravel and wood and provide the energy necessary to scour pools.
The next time you hook a Bonneville cutthroat trout in the Logan River, the pool it was living in was the result of past floods. Large floods that inundate the floodplain replenished soil nutrients. The predictable pattern of floods has caused some plants, like cottonwood, to only germinate following scour caused by these torrents.
Years with high stream flows are often correlated with good fishing the following year. High flows make rivers difficult for anglers to wade while providing dislodged invertebrates and creating habitat that allow many sportfish to thrive.
In lakes, high flows mean full reservoirs and greater volumes of water allow the fish to spread out. Both situations often mean fewer fish are caught and kept in flood years. This leads to trout, bass, and walleye getting bigger and more of them surviving to see another spring.
As the snow melts it infiltrates into the soil and foster summer vegetative growth. While big game numbers in the north have been depleted because of the poor conditions last winter, those that survived will have plenty of forage to gain weight.
In the south, there was considerably more snow than normal, but in this arid region the added water will increase the number of deer, desert bighorns, and antelope. The large amount of snow removed drought conditions across most of Utah. This will help populations of many big game species to grow rapidly over the next three or four years.
Floods are an unavoidable natural process. Planning that minimizes the risks of these events to human infrastructure, while understanding they play an important role in maintaining ecosystems, will benefit humans in the long run.
