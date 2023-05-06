Roper

Many of this spring’s environmental discussions have revolved around the issue of floods. It is clear Cache Valley’s rivers will be high this year. The question is, how high?

With the amount of water still stored as snow in the Bear River Range, the peak flow for the Logan River should be between 1,300 and 2,100 cubic-feet per second (cfs) and will likely occur in the 20-day window that borders June 1.


