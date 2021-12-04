It maybe cliché to use a dictionary definition to start a discussion, but it is a useful tool when a word has varied meaning. In relationship to its outdoor application, Merriam-Webster defines the term “remote” as “out-of-the-way, secluded.” Both descriptors leave a lot of room to shape the word’s meaning as applied to hunting, fishing, or otherwise being outdoors. One person may label a fly-in hunting trip for caribou in Alaska as remote while another hunter may use the same term to describe archery hunting mule deer over a waterhole close enough to hear highway traffic from Logan Canyon.
If you spend a little time searching the internet you can find two analytically driven approaches that define locations as remote that have received recent interest. The first defines remote as how far one is from a road while the other defines this term by the distance between a small community and a large city.
According to Project Remote, the location most distant from a road in the continental US is found in Wyoming’s Yellowstone National Park. Their analysis identified a location within the park that was 21.6 miles from a road with motorized travel. A location in Idaho’s Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness was 17.6 miles from a road which ranked the state third in most distant locations. Utah is the state with the ninth most distant spot. This site is in the High Uintas Wilderness Area and is 9.5 miles from a road.
In each of these situations, a person standing at one of these places is truly remote from civilization. It shouldn’t be surprising that many remote locations are found on public lands an often in protected landscapes. While remoteness defined in this manner is great for mule deer, elk, and trout, it increases the human labor, equipment and time necessary to access these lands and lakes.
Remote is a term that can also be applied to towns. To do this the Malaria Atlas Project identified communities with at least 1,000 people that were most distant from a large city (>75,000 people). By this definition the most remote town was Glasgow, Montana, which is a four-and-a-half-hour drive to the most proximate large city. A couple nearby Montana towns (Scobey and Wolf Point) also made the list of the 10 most remote towns. Four towns from western Kansas, two from Nevada (Battle Mountain and Tonopah) and one on the Texas coast rounded out the list of the top ten most remote communities.
While the Malaria Atlas Project constructed these maps worldwide because of concerns related to the lack of health care and higher education opportunities, in the United States these areas often correspond with farming and ranching communities. I spent the week before Thanksgiving hunting western and central South Dakota, which has few large towns.
During this hunt we were always surrounded by farmed fields and roads following many section lines, but if you wanted to find a restaurant it often involved a 45-minute drive. There were plenty of pheasants and sharp-tailed grouse, but the paucity of public lands made hunting them difficult. Another great thing about this region is there are smaller plots of public lands (e.g., National Grasslands, Wildlife Refuges, and Waterfowl Production Areas) where you can roll a sleeping bag out under a star and migrating goose filled night sky.
While many places in Northern Utah and Southern Idaho don’t meet these definitions of remote, the West Desert of Utah and the Owyhee River Basin of Idaho have many roads that go nowhere and are hours from the amenities of cities. In these areas there is much rugged country with rugged roads that can only be traveled in certain situations. Several times over the last couple decades I’ve spent a night sleeping in the sagebrush waiting for the overnight freeze to make the roads solid enough to travel.
Finally, remote can be defined as an ability to escape the daily grind quickly. There are few places as well-suited as Cache Valley to meet this definition. You can get to Green Canyon or Cutler Reservoir in the matter of minutes, to Bear Lake in an hour, and to Wyoming in an hour in a half. In and near the valley you can go to outdoor places where you’ll constantly encounter other people or to places you can avoid seeing people for days. So, while we might not be the most remote place or city in the western United States, we are remote enough to meet most peoples needs.