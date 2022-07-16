As midsummer heat hits the valley, a trip to Cache County’s highest alpine lake is in order.
Reaching just shy of 10,000 feet above sea level, the crest of the Bear River Range offers a cool respite from the scorching valley with rugged peaks, ancient pines, a dazzling array of wildflowers, and a handful of small mountain lakes.
Most visitors will access this area through Tony Grove, where the starting point is more than 8,000 feet up, nestled in the alpine forest along the shore of the area’s largest lake. The most popular trips from here are to the summit of Naomi Peak or to White Pine Lake.
On the other side of the divide lies High Creek Lake. At 8,800 feet, it’s the highest-elevation lake in the range, and the only one that lies within the Mount Naomi Wilderness.
From Tony Grove, it’s a 4.5-mile trek over the crest of the range and down the other side. This route takes hikers through the heart of the alpine zone to Naomi Peak, the high point of the range at 9,980 feet.
The less-traveled route approaches from the west through High Creek Canyon, a pristine valley featuring a year-round stream, waterfalls and generally spectacular alpine scenery.
Located east of the community of Cove, High Creek is the northernmost major canyon in all of Utah, and the lush greenery found along the upper part of the creek is reminiscent of the Pacific Northwest in places.
Heading north on Highway 91, take a right turn onto 12100 North (north of the Pepperidge Farm facility) and follow the signs. As you enter the canyon, the pavement turns to gravel. Around two miles on the gravel brings you to High Creek Campground, which has a few sites with picnic tables, fire rings and a vault toilet (but no garbage service — pack out what you bring in).
This is where the road can get tricky for the average two-wheel drive passenger vehicle (if you make it through the rocky incline just beyond the campground, the worst part is behind you). Another mile or so brings you to the end of the road, and from here it’s all on foot or horseback as you are in the wilderness area.
As you begin, a trail branching off to the left heads up the north fork of the drainage. The main trail is straight ahead into the forest, which will provide a good deal of shade for the next two and a half to three miles. There are several stream crossings, some of which have been fortified with well-built wooden bridges recently.
About a mile in, the main trail crosses the creek and turns directly to the south. For a shorter hike, stay on the trail to the left and proceed another mile or so uphill to the Middle Fork waterfall, where a spring bursts from the side of a cliff and tumbles down through moss-covered boulders. This is a worthy destination in its own right, and the water remains icy even during the peak of summer. From the trailhead, the total mileage for this hike is approximately 4.2 miles round trip.
To continue on toward the lake, cross the creek and keep trekking through the forest. The trail begins to get noticeably steeper, but remains largely shaded for now.
About three miles in, you will emerge from the pines as you enter the alpine area. As you hike across the slope above the valley, look down to the right to the see perennial ponds created by beaver dams. Moose sightings are fairly common among the willows that blanket the area around the stream.
As you trek up the wide glacial valley, the sheer northern face of Cherry Peak dominates the view ahead. As you approach the top of the valley, the trail turns east and begins to climb steeply past a scenic waterfall that often slows to a trickle by late summer.
The final mile or so is a grueling one, accounting for nearly half of total the elevation gain for this hike. Just when you think you’ve hit the top, another steep slope presents itself.
Eventually you’ll be rewarded by topping out at the lake basin, encircled by huge, crumbling cliffs. It’s a lovely scene and the view alone is worth the work it takes to get there, but the lake has been low during the ongoing drought, with a big portion of the surface covered with floating mats of algae — not ideal for a swim, but walk to the water’s edge for a chance to see the salamanders that live in the water near the shore.
A campsite in the trees near the south end of the lake offers an ideal place to spend the night, or just to relax before turning around for the hike back. As the sign at the trailhead indicates, it’s 5.1 miles to the lake with 2,800 feet of elevation gained.
Those who still have some gas left in the tank might want to continue past the lake, up the divide and over to Cherry Peak, adding another mile and 1,000 feet of elevation gain to the trip in return for spectacular views in all directions.
This trail is a great shuttle hike in either direction, leaving a vehicle at Tony Grove and one at High Creek Canyon, but involves a lot of driving. Also, remember the $10 day use fee to park at Tony Grove. There is no charge at High Creek.
For in-and-back hikers, starting at Tony Grove might seem like the easier option, but by the end the two routes are similar in terms of the overall exertion required. Despite the Tony Grove Trailhead being 2,000 feet higher than the High Creek Trailhead, both routes feature close to 3,000 feet of overall elevation gain, as the Tony Grove route climbs to 1,000 feet above the lake before descending into the basin.