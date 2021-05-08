Drought is defined by Merriam-Webster as “a period of dryness especially when prolonged.” In mid-March, Governor Cox issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency due to drought conditions in Utah. Currently, most of the state is experiencing an extreme drought which means the state will likely lose crops and pastures, that fire risk is high, and there will be water shortages that restrict water use.
This drought started in the fall of 2020, which was Utah’s driest year on record. The start of 2021 also had below average precipitation expanding this drought to the worst in the new millennia. Cache Valley is in the state’s wettest region with conditions getting more dire as you head south. Drought is not unknown in our region, with similar conditions occurring in the early 1930s, the mid-1950s and the late 1970s. The big difference between then and now is the number of people who live in the state.
So how do droughts affect hunters and anglers?
One of the biggest concerns is the role water has in determining how many big game animals an area can support. This is because plant growth during the summer determines how fat deer and elk will be in the fall. With the low soil moisture coming out of last winter, most wildland plants will stop growing early in the year without substantial summer rains.
The paucity of food during the fall of 2020 caused animals to have little body fat which led to herds having poor over winter survival. This is one of the reasons the number of deer tags for the upcoming season were reduced. Current conditions suggest reductions in tag numbers could happen again next year.
Droughts are related to more and bigger fires. These fires destroy private and public infrastructure but in many high elevation forested areas benefit wildlife populations by replacing decadent vegetation with plants that have greater vigor. In contrast, fire in sagebrush steppe ecosystems foster the expansion of non-native plant species such as cheat grass which increases the chance the area will burn again.
Even though fires can alter ecosystems in positive and negative ways, they all produce smoke that damage Utahns’ health. Fires burned more than 300,000 acres in 2018 and 2020; this is likely to happen again during the summer of 2021. Another risk of fires is they will burn into the fall, causing some areas to be closed during part of the hunting season.
Anglers can expect lower flows in rivers and low water levels in lakes. Many lakes in southern Utah never filled this spring. Northern Utah reservoirs may fill but agricultural demands will quickly draw these systems down. Less water will reduce habitat and increase water temperatures in reservoirs and rivers. Such a pattern suggests the best fishing will be had at the beginning of the year rather than during late summer.
A reduced amount of water combined with higher demands will result in less water reaching the Great Salt Lake. This could shrink the lake’s footprint in a way that causes us to approach or break the record low water level of this system in the next year. Such a reduction would affect the habitat of hundreds of thousands of migratory waterbirds that rely on this lake during their travels. The lower water level also reduces the amount of public acreage available to waterfowl hunters next fall.
From a broader recreational perspective this drought will increase the number of harmful algae blooms. That means recreating in Utah Lake, Mantua Reservoir, Starvation Reservoir, and other aquatic systems prone to these outbreaks may be curtailed. If it stays warm and dry for the next couple of months there will be campfire restrictions by mid-summer. This is a minor annoyance, but one that really bothers my kids.
It is easy to focus on the negatives, but a drought may benefit some game bird species that live at high elevation such as forest grouse. The mild winters of the last couple of years has limited mortality of juveniles and adults so it appears many birds have survived to breed this spring. If spring and early summer rains are well timed, there could be a good crop of young grouse come early September.
Time remains to alter the trajectory of this regional drought. This would be achieved by higher-than-average precipitation over the spring and summer. Rain during this portion of the year reduces water demands while increasing vegetative growth for big game animals and game birds. Although the long-term forecast doesn’t suggest rain in our near future, there is little cost associated with hoping and praying for a wet summer.