October is the month for Utah and Idaho’s general mule deer rifle season and is currently occupying the attention of many of the region’s hunters.
In the mountains surrounding Cache Valley the number of deer are similar or slightly higher than last year. In Utah’s portion of the valley, hunters had above average success in 2021 because of the good conditions during part of the season. Idaho’s mule deer harvest last year was similar to that of the previous couple seasons. In contrast, if you’re headed to southern Utah the extended drought has greatly reduced deer numbers.
Hunters in Northern Utah and Southeastern Idaho should apply the strategy that has long led to venison in the freezer and antlers in the garage. The first couple days should be spent in areas where deer are commonly encountered in early fall. Given the record heat of the past summer, many deer will be found at high elevations but don’t overlook the rolling hills near agricultural areas.
The middle of the season should be spent hiking into remote zones as locations that see few hunters hold more deer. Success at the end of the season is dependent on weather conditions. If that time of year turns cold and wet, bucks may start feeling the pull of the rut and snow may make deer easier to locate.
To be able to hunt, you must first procure a deer tag. Recently, that has become a more difficult task. This year 110,818 Utah residents applied for 45,560 general deer tags. That’s a success rate of about 41%. For these same hunts, 10,332 nonresidents applied for 3,571 tags, a success rate of 35%.
This is tougher than it was a short time ago. In 2010, 93,379 residents applied for 70,033 tags, a success rate of 75%. Nonresidents faired almost as well with 7,192 people applying for 5,125 tags.
This change in drawing odds means the average Utah deer hunter now gets a tag every other year while a decade ago they could hunt three out of four years. The increased number of resident applicants reflects Utah’s growing population, a trend that will be tough to reverse. But the over 30% decline in the number of tags are mostly due to fewer deer and has had a dramatic effect on how often the classic rifle hunter can get into the woods. More rain and snow in this and future winters will be needed to reverse this trend.
Idaho residents can still buy a general deer tag over-the-counter. The rapid increase in Idaho’s population, however, has made some nonresident tags difficult to come by. Nonresident tags are sold on a first-come first-serve basis but this year if you didn’t act quickly the most desired units were sold out in days. Compare this to 2015 when the demand was low enough that leftover non-resident tags were sold to resident hunters so they could harvest a second deer.
The increasing difficulty in obtaining a tag is not unique to Utah or Idaho. Many nonresident deer tags in Nevada and Wyoming take 5 to 10 years to draw. Last spring, I considered the possibility of getting a white-tailed deer tag in a midwestern states so I could have more opportunities to hunt. I found tags in these states were allocated to land owners, were extremely hard to draw, or extravagantly priced. The lack of public lands makes these hunts even more costly, so I dropped the idea.
It will be interesting to see how making the use of trail cameras illegal affects hunter success. One benefit already gained is not encountering cameras at each waterhole you scout. If the regulation of this and other technologies reduces the number of applicants for tags and/or lowers hunter’s success, this change could eventually increase the chances of drawing a general deer tag.
Last year, Idaho detected its first deer with chronic wasting disease. According to Utah’s Division of Natural Resources, 157 deer have tested positive in the state since the first one was detected in 2002. Currently, there is no evidence this disease can be transferred to humans. To minimize risks, it is still wise to take precautions. These include the use of rubber gloves when cleaning a deer, quartering the animal so you can leave the skeleton in the field, and disinfecting all knives and saws used in the butchering process.
Neither Cache County nor Southeastern Idaho are targeted for testing harvested animals for this disease because few of these animals are expected in the region. If you are concerned, you can use the internet to find the closest locations that will evaluate samples.
