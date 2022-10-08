Brett Roper

c

Local outdoors columnist

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

October is the month for Utah and Idaho’s general mule deer rifle season and is currently occupying the attention of many of the region’s hunters.

In the mountains surrounding Cache Valley the number of deer are similar or slightly higher than last year. In Utah’s portion of the valley, hunters had above average success in 2021 because of the good conditions during part of the season. Idaho’s mule deer harvest last year was similar to that of the previous couple seasons. In contrast, if you’re headed to southern Utah the extended drought has greatly reduced deer numbers.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.