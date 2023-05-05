Support Local Journalism

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is recommending a few changes to upland game hunting and waterfowl hunting — including making it illegal to harvest trumpeter swans — as well as changes to a few other items.

The DWR is seeking the public’s feedback on the proposals online and at upcoming public meetings. For northern Utah, a public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. May 17 at the Weber County Commission Chambers, 2380 Washington Blvd. #240 in Ogden. (Online comments must be submitted by May 11 at 11:59 p.m.)


