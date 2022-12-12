DWR app

Last week, the Utah DWR released the “Utah Roadkill Reporter” app for reporting roadkill on roadways.

 Image courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Last week the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources released the “Utah Roadkill Reporter,” an app meant for just that — reporting roadkill.

The culmination of a two-year project by the DWR and Utah Department of Transportation, the app comes amid efforts by the two departments to build “wildlife crossing structures,” man-made bridges offering safe passage over, rather than through, busy motorways throughout the state.


