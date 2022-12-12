...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Cache Valley/Utah
Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Overnight and early morning snowfall may impact the
morning commute. Be prepared for slick road conditions and
allow extra time when traveling overnight through Tuesday
morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
Last week, the Utah DWR released the “Utah Roadkill Reporter” app for reporting roadkill on roadways.
Image courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
Last week the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources released the “Utah Roadkill Reporter,” an app meant for just that — reporting roadkill.
The culmination of a two-year project by the DWR and Utah Department of Transportation, the app comes amid efforts by the two departments to build “wildlife crossing structures,” man-made bridges offering safe passage over, rather than through, busy motorways throughout the state.
Users can report locations and descriptions of dead animals on or near roadways, facilitating their removal by DWR and UDOT employees, decreasing the likelihood the dead animal will cause additional accidents as a traffic hazard.
“For years, wildlife carcass data has been a key factor in UDOT and DWR’s decision-making process to make Utah roads safer and improve wildlife population health,” UDOT Natural Resource Manager Matt Howard said in a DWR release. “The new app will make it easier for the public to use and will give us more and better information to guide future mitigation efforts.”
The app has information on reported animal carcasses, carcasses that have been picked up and pick-up routes currently being completed.
Though the app allows users to record species, GPS location and a photo of the animal, the DWR release stresses the public avoid using the app while driving and to stay in the vehicle while entering the info.
“If a passenger is unable to submit a report, upload the report later using a milemarker near where the animal was spotted,” the release also stated. “The state agencies also urge the public not to pick up roadkill — trained crews will do that once they receive the report.”
“It is important for us to understand how many wildlife-vehicle collisions occur in Utah,” DWR Utah Migration Initiative Coordinator Blair Stringham said in the release. “This new app will allow us to know exactly when and where collisions occur, which will help us identify hot spot areas on Utah highways. We can then work with UDOT and other partners to install underpasses, fencing, wildlife overpasses and other structures to reduce collisions in those areas and keep wildlife and people safe.”
This year, according to the release, over 4,900 collisions with deer have been reported this year — though the number of collisions “is likely twice as high, because many incidents go unreported,” per the release.
In addition to general road safety and wildlife crossing data, the app also provides more information to the Wildlife Migration Initiative on annual migration patterns of various species. While most of the initiative’s data is recorded through individual animal GPS tracking, the roadkill data will also come in handy — though we may not know where the animal was, or where it was going, we certainly do know at least one place that fell along its migration path.
The app is available for free on both the Google Play store and Apple’s App Store.
