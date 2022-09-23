Fall is officially here, bringing relief from the scorching summer along with Cache Valley’s annual display of colorful changing leaves.
The process has already started in the mountains, with patches of orange, yellow and red showing in places like Sardine and Logan canyons, and if history is any guide will intensify over the next couple of weeks.
Where are the best places locally to view this phenomenon? That depends on who you ask, and it also depends on the weather and timing. Different types of trees change at different times and different elevations, extending the local leaf-peeping season throughout the fall depending on where you are and where you go.
The internet has no shortage of experts and pontificators weighing in on the subject.
According to the long-range forecasters at AccuWeather, Utah will experience “normal” fall foliage this year. The state is stuck in an extended drought, but decent rainfall during late summer should bring color displays worth getting out to see.
“Ample moisture will benefit foliage across the Rocky Mountains, but the season might not last as long as normal,” AccuWeather states in its annual forecast. “September dryness will lead to an early changeover atop the mountains, but lower elevations will change mid-fall.”
The forecast calls for a brilliant display of yellow aspens in the Rockies. While the best overall displays are expected in more northern locales, Cache Valley should see at least an average show, which as locals know, is still pretty spectacular.
Of course, timing is key to seeing the leaves at their peak. While that can vary from one year to another, the end of September and first part of October are typically the most colorful times in northern Utah.
In regard to timing, the folks at smokymountains.com, a Tennessee-based promotional company that supports tourism in Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the surrounding area, have created an interactive map that they bill as “the ultimate visual planning guide to the annual progressive changing of the leaves.”
Found online at smokymountains.com/fall-foliage-map/, the map uses an algorithm based on weather forecasts, historical patterns and other data to predict when fall color displays will peak for every county in the lower 48 states. It includes a timeline that users can click on to see how the colors are expected to progress across the nation every week from now through Nov. 21.
While acknowledging that “no tool can be 100% accurate,” the map “is meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity of catching peak color each year.”
The map predicts that Cache County’s fall colors will peak in mid-to-late October. Local leaf-peepers know that would be later than usual, but with recent weather patterns changing in Utah and across the West, including warmer temperatures persisting later in the year, perhaps the prediction is a sign of things to come.