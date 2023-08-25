Illegal fish

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reminds Utahns that it’s both harmful and illegal to dump unwanted pet fish into local ponds or to move fish you’ve caught from one waterbody to another.

 Courtesy of Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

After several recent illegal introductions, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reminds Utahns that it is both harmful and illegal to dump unwanted pet fish into local ponds or to move fish you’ve caught from one waterbody to another.

Each spring and fall, DWR biologists across the state survey various lakes and streams to get data about the fish in those waterbodies, including weight, condition and population numbers. However, this year, biologists discovered several fish that were illegally placed into several waterbodies across Utah, including:


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.