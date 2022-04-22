CEDAR CITY — Spending three months to a year living and working on Utah’s public lands is hard work. But over 2,500 young people have ventured from across the U.S. to Utah in the past 20 years just to do this. Many of these alums now lead conservation and environmental work around the nation. This is the story of a current corps leader who leveraged the opportunity to overcome severe mental health challenges.
Alli Riebel is a field logistics technician for the UCC working out of the Cedar City field office. She’s modest, but not shy about telling her story. Though her character isn’t represented in Marvel’s world of superheroes, either on the page or the big screen, for young people who may be struggling with mental health issues — or even just finishing high school — she is a superhero in the making.
Riebel spent her high school years in her home state of Minnesota extremely sick, her mental health deteriorated to the point where they were causing physical illness. For individuals experiencing this combination, life can become a downward spiral where it is hard to find hope. Life can become a nightmare.
Planted as a seed somewhere along Riebel’s life-path was a fascination with the outdoors. It was a wild place. A challenging place. The kind of place where only the brave and competent venture. During senior year, she discovered Utah’s beautiful landscapes — through photos, stories and internet searches. This curiosity, along with stories of a friend’s experience serving with a conservation corps, had Riebel wondering if she was capable of the same adventure and challenge.
To join a conservation corps, you must commit to leaving your home and family for at least a month (at UCC the minimum commitment is three months.) Additionally, you must commit to living in a tent for the duration of your service, with some breaks and exceptions. You get some outdoor skills training and then you are placed on a crew with a handful of others — mostly just as inexperienced as you are — and you head out on your first “hitch.”
On hitch, you live and work with the same group of individuals for up to 14 days at a time before coming back to “civilization” and getting a break for a few days. Then you pack up and do it all over again. For one month or three months. For six months. For nine months or a year. You decide on how long you want to commit.
For Riebel, she decided to first try a conservation crew in her home state, with a shorter-term, one month program through the Minnesota Youth Corps. Though one month is short for a conservation crew experience, It can be an eternity for someone who hasn’t been able to leave home for most of the preceding four years.
If you ask Riebel about it, she will tell you very honestly: “My first week was all panic attacks.”
Being suddenly immersed in an environment that had nearly every challenge imaginable exposed Riebel to triggers and anxiety in ways that she’d never experienced before. At first, she focused on survival. But over time, the whole experience led her away from merely “enduring” and toward something that seemed much more like “thriving.”
After Riebel’s month of challenge, exposure, and immersion in the unknown, she returned home. The walls around her quickly became a prison again. Her unhealthy habits and feelings returned. But she had learned that she could navigate the outside world.
She enrolled in trade school to become an auto technician. Near the completion of the program the trainees each underwent some interview simulations. The person who interviewed Riebel did a little digging into her experience and passions. At the end of the interview she was told, “It seems like you would be a much better fit to follow your passion in conservation.”
This gave Riebel something to think about. What did she want for a career?
She started looking at opportunities to broaden her conservation crew experience. Wisconsin’s WisCorps seemed like a good fit, so she signed up for a fall term. Three months was a much greater challenge, and Wisconsin was a little farther away from home. But she knew she could do it. As her confidence grew, she learned to plant trees, remove invasive species, and maintain parks and trails. The constant challenges helped Riebel to discover new motivations, and along the way, a new Alli began to emerge.
The following year she took on a position as an assistant crew leader with the Wisconsin corps. Changes and challenges that once led to panic attacks became opportunities for Riebel to find new ways of coping. In her own words, the world of conservation crew work kept her “perfectly uncomfortable.”
In just two years Riebel felt strong enough to explore beyond her limiting beliefs. She decided to continue along her conservation corps journey and searched the internet for additional opportunities. When Riebel found the Utah Conservation Corps, it seemed like a perfect match, aligning with her conservation background and love of Utah’s natural beauty.
Eventually she was given her own crew to lead: four people with little to no experience living and working in the outdoors for extended periods. These individuals would depend on Riebel to lead them toward a successful summer experience.
A few weeks ago, Riebel began her latest chapter in conservation — as a field logistics technician with UCC. Working from the Cedar City Field Office, she will manage multiple crews while they are out in the field.
Riebel’s story is not fully told. She plans to continue her career trajectory, with the next logical step being a full-time, permanent position in conservation.
From a prolonged period of home confinement, through her first week of panic attacks, to her advancement to her current position, Riebel found her best self while doing the hardest work of conservation. And if you run into her on a trail somewhere, you’ll quickly come to know that we are lucky to have her as one of the conservation leaders of tomorrow.