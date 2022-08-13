Cache Valley is generally associated with Cache County, but of course the valley and adjacent mountains extend into Idaho, and the scenery and recreational opportunities are no less spectacular or abundant once you cross the state line.
Heading into Idaho and through the town of Franklin, the first major drainage coming out of the mountains to the east is the Cub River, an enchanting stream with a magical beginning as it wells up, seemingly out of nowhere, from the base of a cliff not far above the campground at Willow Flat.
Situated at an elevation just over 6,000 feet, Willow Flat ranks among the most popular summer destinations in the Bridgerland area, with more than 50 campsites accommodating everything from tents to full-sized RVs. Cherished by campers, off-road enthusiasts and anglers, it’s also the jumpoff point for a challenging but lovely hike to Bloomington Lake — arguably the finest alpine lake the Bear River Range has to offer.
Tucked in the back of a glacial basin on the Bear Lake County side of the ridge east of Willow Flat, the lake is most commonly accessed by driving up Bloomington Canyon, west of Bloomington, Idaho (about five miles from the north end of Bear Lake). This approach leaves visitors with an easy half-mile hike from the trailhead, so this is not the lake to visit if solitude is the goal.
But hiking is about the journey as much as the destination, and the hike from Willow Flat offers great variety. From the trailhead at the eastern end of the campground, the first half-mile follows the Cub River to its source. This first section makes a great hike for kids, but be cautious of the rushing water, especially during spring runoff. Also, stinging nettle is prevalent along the banks through here. Stay on the well-worn trail and everyone will be fine.
The Bloomington Lake trail actually splits off to the north shortly before the spring, but it’s worth the extra little jaunt to see the spring as it issues from the rocks and tumbles down the canyon.
Heading back down from the spring, turn at the signed intersection onto the lake trail, which crosses a somewhat precarious log bridge over the river and immediately starts climbing up the mountainside.
The next three-and-a-half miles are nothing but up, a steady, arduous climb that is mostly exposed to the sun. As you ascend, views of the Cub River valley become more expansive. When you come to a seemingly randomly placed sign indicating 2.6 miles to “Bloomington Glacier Lake,” it won’t be long before you are making the final ascent to the top of the ridge via a couple of long, steep switchbacks.
A large stone marker at the ridgetop features a sign pointing left to Bloomington Peak. Take this route, which traverses the west slope below the ridge for a while until you reach another sign telling you the lake is 1.2 miles away. The descent from here is a welcome change of pace, and before you know it you’re approaching the parking lot at the trailhead for the lake.
Again, don’t expect to have this lake to yourself, even on weekdays. Last Thursday there were a dozen vehicles parked at the trailhead at 1 p.m.
The final leg to the lake takes you past two smaller lakes before you reach the crown jewel that is Bloomington. Nestled in a cirque with rugged cliffs towering 800 feet above, the lake’s emerald waters beckon the trail-weary traveler.
Trails along the shore encircle both sides until reaching the cliffs that plunge directly into the water at the south end. The eastern shore is popular in part because of a large rope swing, made possible by the presence of a massive pine leaning over the water. The sound of swimmers dropping from the rope into the water creates a deep, loud splash as it echoes against the cliffs. Scan the upper reaches of these cliffs to find a sizable rock arch.
If you’re hiking in and back, the total distance is about 12 miles with approximately 3,100 feet of elevation gained, as you’ll obviously have to go back up the 500 feet you descended from the ridge. This would also make for a great shuttle hike if you have a vehicle waiting at the lake trailhead, allowing you to fully relax at the lakeshore, free of the looming prospect of a six-mile hike back to Willow Flat.