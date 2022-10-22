I recently read the book “Thinking in Bets” by Annie Duke. This book’s focus was on how to better understand the role of skill and luck in outcomes. She suggests careful and honest analysis can help people learn quickly from their decisions – especially when money is at stake. While the examples in this book start with poker, she goes on to apply these lessons to activities ranging from business to football. It is clear hunters and anglers could benefit from this thought process as well.
I’ve heard many people after an unsuccessful day in the field or on a stream say that that’s why they call it hunting or fishing, as success is not guaranteed. There are some outcomes driven purely by luck, like drawing a limited entry elk tag in Utah. In most situations, however, skill plays an important role. You are more likely to harvest a nice buck if you have spent time scouting or catch a large trout if you have a drag-free drift when flyfishing. The question is how to increase skill when much of hunting and fishing remains partially due to luck.
The first thing to recognize is progress is slowed by a personal bias. Every time we do well, we mark it down as skill. When we do poorly, the outcome was due to luck. Unlike poker players who get immediate feedback and can calculate odds for 30 poker hands a night, hunters and anglers must use indirect clues about success that can take years to accumulate.
So, you have to pay attention. Are other people catching more fish at a given lake than you? Does there seem to be more shooting in other parts of the marsh when waterfowl hunting? How does your average annual harvest of grouse or decade’s success rate for deer compare to averages? These types of data provide the opportunity to learn.
Hunting and fishing are different activities that have lots of overlapping skill sets. Both require the ability to find good locations and hit a target – one with a bullet and the other with a cast. Anglers need one additional skill: the ability to determine the bait, lure or fly that will entice a fish to feed. This may not seem like a big difference but the next time you’re at a lake and the person next to you is landing fish while you’re not, its likely due to different terminal tackle.
An improved understanding of outcomes begins with documentation. Keeping trip logs has long been a passion of many hunters and anglers. But simply writing down facts is not enough. Instead, you must look for patterns between success, the environmental setting, and other aspects of your trips. These data are being used properly when the pattern you found in one place can be applied to another setting.
Increasing the chances of a successful hunting or fishing trip starts by locating high densities of the target species. This can be as broad as going to South Dakota to hunt pheasants to as specific as knowing largemouth bass always hold near a certain piece of wood. The skill level needed for success increases as the number of people who access the area increases. One of the easiest ways to improve success is to develop the skill of finding areas with fish or game that others overlook.
Another way to increase skills is to test new ideas based on hypotheses. For hunters with poor shooting skills this can be as simple as spending time at the range. Skill will increase by going to a couple new places each year based on patterns found in your logbook, suggestions of friends, or ideas on the internet. A simple statistical rule is there is always more information to be gained at a new place rather than going back to a place you’ve been. The same goes for fishing except make sure you buy and use a few new lures and flies each year. Utah allows the use of two rods in most areas and Idaho sells a second rod permit. Where and when you can, use more than one rod and continually change baits, lures or flies that aren’t catching fish.
The best way to improve your outdoor skills is to be self-critical and have a group of friends that want to help you be successful. This means no matter how good or bad an outing was, consider what you could have done to improve the outcome. Friendly competition is a great way to speed improvement but the best thing any hunter or angler can do is to consistently focus on little things that make you better. This is simply betting on yourself.
