As another January arrived, so did the 2023 Utah legislative session. Each year this 45-day meeting addresses numerous issues important to the state’s management of fish, wildlife and the environment.
As expected, most of the environmental bills in front of this year’s legislature were focused on the health of the Great Salt Lake.
One resolution would have set a minimum lake elevation of 4,198 feet. This was last achieved in 2011. Currently the lake level sits at 4,190 feet, up a bit from its all-time low that occurred a few months ago.
Maintaining the lake at or above this target level would foster salinity levels that would continue to produce brine shrimp and brine flies. These tiny invertebrates form the food base of this lake’s ecosystem.
Keeping the water level around or above 4,200 feet would not only stabilize the lake’s ecology and breeding bird colonies, but it would be high enough to put water back into the Bear River Bay. Having more flooded salt flats close to the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge would increase waterfowl hunting opportunities and hunter success.
Although the resolution did not pass, House Bill 513 did. This bill targets a functioning lake ecology rather than a static lake elevation and could lead to the same outcome if a scientifically-based salinity objective is developed and implemented.
If Utah fails to maintain a functioning Great Salt Lake, it will have consequences. This lesson has already been learned in other places that have dried up their saline systems. The loss or reduction in the size of these systems consistently has negative economic, environmental and health costs.
Utah passed many bills that should increase the amount of water reaching the lake. While it may seem like a daunting task to save the Great Salt Lake, if every person, farmer, city and company conserves a little water, the results will go a long way — especially following such a wet winter.
A wildlife bill (H.B. 469) passed at the last minute with a strange provision; it would allow any hunter with a small game license to harvest cougars year-round. This rule was based on politics, not science. Such laws can negatively affect how the public view hunters as little rational was provided for why this rule was necessary. Thankfully, many hunting and conservation groups are against this change.
Decisions made during this legislative session will increase the cost of hunting and fishing licenses. Residents will see a 10% to 15% increase, while non-resident licenses could increase by 80%.
This increase may seem high, but Wyoming is considering increasing certain elk, deer, and antelope non-resident tags by more than 100%. It is easy to complain about these increases, but state fish and wildlife agencies need their budget to grow if they are to cover inflation.
Another bill that passed would require invasive species tags for boats. Utah residents would spend $20 and non-residents $25 to procure these tags. This is a necessary requirement, but Utah should work with surrounding states to have a regional permit. It will now cost nearly $100 for invasive species tags if you want to launch your boat in Utah, Idaho, or Wyoming.
Utah is not the only state to add fees to outdoor experiences. Wyoming is considering requiring nonresidents to get a $20 conservation stamp and allow residents a one-week head start before being able to collect shed antlers.
A clear outcome of this year’s legislative session is that while Utah reduced income taxes, a portion of this difference will be made up by requiring individual outdoor recreationists to pay additional fees. These added costs will force people to make choices about how they spend their time outside. While fees make sense in some situations, they are not always beneficial.
At 60, I have the economic means to take more costly hunting and fishing trips. That was not true when I enrolled at Utah State at 18. In college I relied on free access to Cutler Reservoir, state wildlife management areas, and Forest Service trailheads to hunt and fish.
It is important that the federal government, states, and counties strive to limit or eliminate fees at public access points near towns. Doing so ensures low-income individuals and young families can afford to be outside.
That is why if some future Utah legislature chooses to take a few extra dollars out of my paycheck so more economically challenged families in the valley have outdoor opportunities, I’m all for it.
The legislature’s work may be done, but the governor still needs to sign many of these bills. Overall, this year’s session will likely be judged as mostly good with a few problematic laws when it comes to environmental issues.
Brett Roper is a contributing writer for The Herald Journal focusing on outdoor topics. He lives in Logan and can be reached at roperguth@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.