Last Saturday I spent the morning up Logan Canyon hiking with my dog and the afternoon wading the Logan River with a fly rod in my hand. As I drove, hiked, and waded I saw campers, cattle, off-highway vehicles, people checking trail cameras, and an apiary. Management for multiple uses are what makes the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management unique, but this was not the original intent for these federal lands.
The birth of the United States included Article IV, Section 3, Clause 2 of the Constitution which states: “Congress shall have Power to dispose of and make all needful Rules and Regulations respecting the Territory or other Property belonging to the United States”. In the late 1700s, disposal of federal lands was an inexpensive incentive to get people to settle unoccupied places. This was made more explicit with the signing of the 1862 Homestead Act by President Abraham Lincoln. This Act gave individuals up to 160 acres of federal land if they lived on and improved these domains. Eventually, the Homestead Act would transfer 270 million acres of federal lands into private ownership.
By the late 1800s, unregulated resource extraction was starting to change landscapes. In 1891 this caused Congress to give the president the power to create forest reserves. Almost immediately, President Benjamin Harrison set aside 1.2 million acres in the West. In 1897 Congress passed the Forest Service’s Organic Act, which allowed the President to set aside Forest Reserves “for the purpose of securing favorable conditions of water flows, and to furnish a continuous supply of timber for the use and necessities of citizens of the United States.”
This Act was intended to limit timber harvest and reduce sediment entering rivers because of harvest activities. Theodore Roosevelt would set aside 141 million acres under this process that would become lands managed by the Forest Service. For the first 70 years of this Agency’s existence, these lands would not have a multiple use mandate.
The Bureau of Land Management followed a similar path. Early western ranchers asked the federal government to provide additional protection to public rangelands as they were overgrazed. To meet this request, the 1934 Taylor Grazing Act passed with the intent “to stop injury to the public grazing lands by preventing overgrazing and soil deterioration.” By this time in US history, most the remaining unclaimed public lands were unproductive, so could be easily damaged by livestock. The Grazing Service and General Land Office merged to form the Bureau of Land Management in 1946. These lands were set aside to promote proper grazing, not a wide variety of uses.
The bill that established multiple use came in 1976 with the passage of the Federal Land Policy and Management Act (FLPMA). This Act stated that “management be on the basis of multiple use and sustained yield.” Activities discussed as multiple use included outdoor recreation; food and habitat for fish, wildlife and domestic animals; lands with scenic, historic, ecologic, environmental, air, water and archeological values; and the extraction of minerals, timber, fiber, oil, gas and coal.
While declaring the lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management open to multiple use is important, the Federal Land Policy and Management Act also changed the objective of public lands. Section 102 states “(a) The Congress declares that it is the policy of the United States that: (1) the public lands be retained in Federal ownership,…” Therefore, this law not only makes these lands subject to multiple use but ensures their primary outcome is to remain public land rather than to be disposed of.
Allowing lands to be subject to multiple use often results in chaotic land management as it is difficult to balance or promote many different uses. The Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are also subject to politics as they’re nested within the executive branch. Some choices made by these agencies I agree with and others I do not. This is likely true of everyone.
Over the last several decades I have hunted, fished, drove, hiked, biked, floated, flown into, harvested Christmas trees and firewood, and watched the sun rise and set innumerable times on public lands. In their absence, I’d own the quarter acre in Logan my house sits on. Instead, I’ll remain forever thankful that I’m part owner of more than 400 million acres of public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management. That these lands are subject to multiple uses can be problematic at times, but this framework provides me and many other residents of this country, the liberty to undertake many outdoor activities we find meaningful.