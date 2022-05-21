The summer fishing season will soon be off and running.
This year it may appear sooner than expected. Walleye are starting to bite in Willard Bay. Bass are moving towards their spawning beds. River flows will soon start to drop and clear, making them easier to wade and fish. Lakes that support trout are warming, causing midges and damsel flies to head to the surface an emerge as adults. These events occur every year, but a change in timing is due to a multiyear drought.
The pattern of precipitation across the West is almost identical to a year ago. Severe drought conditions or worse are currently found across 76% of the West. Last year, 72% of this area was in a drought.
All of Utah remains dry, but conditions are slightly better than last year as none of the state is in exceptional drought. Last year, more than half of the state was in that condition. In contrast, Idaho is a little worse off: currently half of the state is in severe drought, but in 2021 only 10% of the state was that dry.
One issue that co-occurs with back-to-back years of below average precipitation is a change in boat access. The water level at Willard Bay remained low enough over winter that only a third of the northeast boat launch remains deep enough to submerge at trailer. That’s still better than Lake Powell, which is at 24% of its capacity and currently has only one area a boat can be launched. Although you can get a boat into Newton Reservoir, the lake is already low enough that boats must travel at wakeless speeds. The next several months will see more boat launches left high-and-dry.
As the summer progresses, many reservoirs in Utah and Southern Idaho whose primary purpose is to store water for irrigation will run dry, so angling opportunities will be lost. Even reservoirs that maintain water storage will be drawn down enough that few boulders or pieces of wood are available to provide habitat for fish.
The lack of water in reservoirs suggest less water will make it to the Great Salt Lake. That could mean this important ecosystem would hit another record low water level by the end of this summer. While several important bills to conserve water passed in the last legislative session, such as Joel Ferry’s bill that could increase streamflow to the Great Salt Lake, these changes will take time to have a measurable effect.
The low snow pack and limited spring rains will lead to below average stream flow and warm water temperatures. This may affect where and when you trout fish. Last year a number of streams in Montana, Wyoming and Oregon were closed to trout fishing in the afternoon due to high water temperatures. So if you plan on traveling to one of these states to fish, it might be best to go early.
Utah and Idaho have reacted differently as neither of these states generally use short-term angling closures for high water temperatures. That is likely because many trout fisheries in the warmer portions of these states are below dams with cold water releases.
Drought affects wildlife as well as fish. The lack of precipitation over the last two years partially explains there being 950 fewer general deer tags in Utah this season. The effect was even worse in Wyoming where the number of antelope tags were reduced by 8,000 and deer tags by 3,300.
The drought also affects crop and pasture lands. This drought could lead to the decision to open Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) lands to emergency haying and grazing. Removing vegetative cover from areas of CRP could reduce habitat for pheasant and Hungarian partridge.
One group of species that may avoid most of the effects of drought are waterfowl. Canada and the Mississippi Flyway have seen normal precipitation. Hopefully this means that enough lakes and ponds remain in these areas to support a strong flight of ducks and geese this fall. To know for sure, it would be nice if the Fish and Wildlife Service resumed their annual breeding bird and habitat surveys this summer after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.
One other by-product of drought may be a year with lots of fire. While the effects of large fires on fish and wildlife can vary from negative to positive over the long-term. In the short-term, these events could lead to the Forest Service having some area closures in place during part of the upcoming bow and forest grouse season.
The continuing drought will almost certainly change the best times and places to hunt and fish over the next four or five months. But with change, comes new opportunities. It’s up to you to find them.