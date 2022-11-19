When it comes to outdoor activities there are few things you can plan on other than things change. Those changes can come quickly in the form of an afternoon thunderstorm or a blizzard. Or they can come slowly. Visiting the shoreline of Bear Lake during summers in the early 1980s found few people on the beach: this is no longer true. Hunters and anglers will always face unexpected obstacles and often must forge new paths to continue to be successful.
One principal change I have seen over my lifetime has been the quantity and quality of big game hunting opportunities. In the 1980s, 220,000 Utah hunters harvested 65,000 Mule Deer bucks and 15,000 does a year. By the decade starting in 2010 the average harvest had dropped to 25,000 bucks and 3,000 does shot by 85,000 hunters.
Focusing only on these numbers does not fully describe the situation as the number of elk harvested has been moving in the opposite direction. In the 1980s, Utah saw an annual harvest of around 4,500 bulls and 30 cows by nearly 30,000 hunters. During the last ten years 65,000 elk hunters have harvested 7,500 bulls and 8,500 cows annually. Opportunities have changed; the question is, did you change with them?
Currently most western big game hunting tags go to residents. A decade ago, most hunts allowed non-residents to be in the field almost as often as residents. Now, nearly every western state limits the number of nonresident tags to 10% of what is available. This works well for those of us who live in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming since we will continue to have chances to pursue deer, elk and other big game species. It has made it harder to hunt with out-of-state family members and friends.
There is no positive spin to put on pheasant hunting in Utah or Idaho. Forty years ago, 75,000 Utah hunters harvested 150,000 birds. The last decade has seen 45,000 hunters shoot around 20,000 birds a year. This low harvest occurs even though Utah and Idaho now release pen-raised pheasants. This trend is unlikely to change as housing developments are replacing pheasant habitat. The loss of these opportunities, however, could be an excuse to take a fall trip to South Dakota.
A different kind of change has been the expanding number of rifle calibers for sale. The 6.5 Creedmoor seems to be the current cartridge of choice but when I started deer hunting it was the 30-06. This change in preference has occurred despite only a three quarters of an inch difference in the drop at 300 yards between these two cartridges. To gain this ballistic advantage the Creedmoor bullet is 30 grains lighter and the gun kicks a bit less. This suggests the increased willingness to take long shots has more to do with improved scopes and range finders. Becoming a better hunter has rarely been about the gun you carry and more about how much time you spend in the field scouting and at the range practicing.
In contrast, fishing rods, reels and lines have truly changed for the better. You can still get fiberglass rods but also ones made of graphite and other composites that come in a wide variety of lengths, flexibilities and speeds. Fly lines come in a greater variety of tapers. Monofilament lines are less visible. But these improvements don’t guarantee you will be a good angler. That takes time on the water.
Hunters and anglers have changed their definition of what is considered passable accommodations when on a trip. It was common to sleep on the ground, in a tent, or a cheap local motel. Now people are found in campers, fifth-wheelers, national hotel chains and short-term home rentals. Such choices lead to greater comfort but fewer opportunities to prove your toughness. It is nice that good small-town restaurants can still be found in places like as Loa, Utah, Mackay, Idaho, or Lemmon, South Dakota
Change has fundamentally altered outdoor clothing. In the 1970s clothes were constructed of cotton and wool with beeswax providing water resistance. These materials could keep you warm and dry but at the expense of comfort. Today’s clothes often include spandex. It is hard to believe a material developed for disco and aerobics would make hunting and fishing clothing so comfortable. Waterproof material such as Gore-Tex means rain, snow and wind are no longer an excuse to stay home.
Yes, things change. Sometimes for the better and other times changes are just an opportunity to learn or try something new.
