CANYON CONVERSATIONS
On Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m., Stokes Nature Center will host Utah State University’s Joshua Quigley to discuss how to use permaculture techniques to create a beautiful and sustainable landscape. Followed by an optional field trip to the USU permaculture garden. Contact the center at 435-755-5017.
BIKE PARK OPENS
Bridger Bike Park in Logan will open to riders on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m., featuring tracks ranging from beginner to advanced skill levels.
NATURE TALES
The Stokes Nature Center’s weekly children’s story time, “Nature Tales,” is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. This week’s story, geared toward ages 2-6, will feature a box turtle and the opportunity to craft your own egg-carton turtle to take home. Contact the center at 435-755-5017.
OUTDOORS PODCAST
Highlander Magazine, a student-run publication at Utah State University, recently launched a podcast. This week’s episode features Ben Doxey, a USU alumni who works at Cotopaxi, and outdoor brand, talking about his experiences in the industry and his interest in the field. Episodes can be found on the magazine’s website.
ATTENTION HUNTERS
With the start of the big game hunting season, Forest Service officials are reminding hunters and recreationists that current weather conditions are creating wet and muddy roads and trails. Driving on wet or muddy roads can cause erosion, reduce water quality, and increase hazardous conditions for other users. Forest users are reminded to follow “Tread Lightly” principles.
travel only where motorized vehicles are permitted, stay on designated routes, and avoid streams, lake shores, meadows, muddy roads, trails and steep hillsides.
Hunters and other Forest users should obtain Motor Vehicle Use Maps (MVUM’s), displaying routes that are designated open to motorized vehicles. Some roads and trails could close early, due to inclement weather conditions. Hunters and other users may be asked to leave these areas in the event of an early closure. Motorized vehicles are not allowed off-designated roads and trails, to retrieve game.