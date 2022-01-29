With hunting season all but over and at least another month of cold weather ahead, there are limited choices for those of us whose primary recreation involves rods and guns. I tend to think of the post-winter solstice doldrums as a time of year to focus on cold water fishing while maintaining and updating angling equipment and trying to improve my shooting skills.
Cold water fishing success can be hard won since you’re trying to get fish that aren’t that hungry or aggressive to feed on something that includes a hook. The winter weather means most the region’s lakes are currently covered with ice thick enough walk on and drill holes through.
This year ice came to the valley’s water bodies later than normal and followed a fall with low lake levels. These conditions may make ice fishing success less predictable. What’s reliable about ice fishing is it is generally better in the morning even though you can catch fish throughout the day. This is because fish such as trout and yellow perch are sight feeders. As the first rays of morning sunlight penetrate the ice, they are looking to fill their empty stomachs.
Fish are more likely to detect a lure if it is moving and smell plays an important role in what they decide to consume. For the angler, this is why occasionally moving your lures and the use of worms, PowerBait, and scent will improve your ice fishing success.
Another winter activity is stream fishing. Rivers ranging from the size of the Lower Logan to the Green can be good angling during this time of year. In contrast, smaller higher elevation turbulent streams can have frazil (ice crystals mixed in super cooled water) and anchor (attached to the bottom) ice making them difficult to fish. The best times and areas for winter anglers are afternoons in stream reaches exposed to the mid-day sun. This diel warming of streams is a cue for insects to hatch and causes fish to be a bit more active.
As winter leans toward spring, improved angling opportunities for trout, walleye and catfish are nearly at hand. There is still time to improve skills by reading books and searching websites for ideas you’ve not considered. Given the number of thoughtful anglers, it is easy to find videos that give you new ideas and the tools to implement them.
For example, I’ve been watching videos on how to skip lures under cover. Over the next month I’ll refine this cast practicing in my driveway. This means when I can finally get on the water, I’ll already have some of the skills necessary to implement this technique. Another simple rule during this time of year is if you see the same gadget, fly, or lure referenced across several websites, make sure you procure one or two of them.
My least favorite activity during this time of year is dealing with equipment. A primary chore is replacing lines on fishing reels. I swap out the monofilament and braided lines on the rods I use the most every year while making sure to change out lines on a couple additional rods as well. I replace the fly line on my primary fly rod every two or three years. The goal should be to replace the lines on all your rods at least once every five or six years. This simple step would probably help every angler land a couple additional big fish annually.
The final thing you should take up as the snow disappears is to increase the amount of time spent shooting your firearms. If you’re a big game hunter, this means pulling the trigger of your rifle enough to know the range you can consistently put three bullets in a five-inch circle. Upland bird and waterfowl hunters should shoot trap, skeet and five stand at least once a month.
The objective of these outings should be to break at least 80% of the airborne targets. Given the presence of the Cache Valley Public Shooting Range a couple miles outside of Logan, there is little excuse not to practice. If you bypass this option and target shoot on undeveloped public lands, make sure where you shoot is legal and safe and that trash is properly disposed of.
We are currently at the cusp of spring. Staying engaged in a few outdoor activities and learning new skills can make this time pass quickly and productively.