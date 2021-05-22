Many anglers in Cache Valley and valleys across the West will target rainbow trout in the next couple months. This is not because it is the only fish in the region’s lakes and streams, but it is the most ubiquitous. Furthermore, rainbow trout are a great sport fish that take a variety of baits, can be picky, are great fighters, and are delicious on the table. Cutthroat trout, brook trout, and brown trout share some of these characteristics, but no other species has all four.
Production of rainbow trout has a long history, beginning in the 1870s when a hatchery was constructed on the McCloud River in California. Although rainbow trout are endemic to watersheds draining into the Pacific Ocean, hatchery programs mean they can now be found in locations as exotic as Argentina, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Utah.
In the United States nearly every state has a rainbow trout fishery. In the southeastern states, where the water is too warm to support these fish year-around, agencies stock them to provide a winter put-and-take fishery. It should be noted that the most common add-on for fishing licenses in the United States are trout stamps to help pay for hatchery production.
A reason why rainbow trout have been so successful is their mutability, which permits them to survive in vastly different locations ranging from hatcheries to wilderness areas. These fish are anadromous (migrate to the sea; steelhead), adfluvial (run to lakes), fluvial (migrating within a stream) and some never leave the stream reach in which they were born. As a representation of this variety, the number of chromosomes found in this single species ranges from 58 to 64. This is far more genetic information than the 46 chromosomes found in humans. It has been suggested that this trait allows these fish to be preadapted to a wide range of novel situations.
The ability to adapt is a concern when rainbow trout are introduced outside there native range. In many streams in the Intermountain West, they interbreed with cutthroat trout and produce viable offspring. These hybrids then compete and can reduce populations of native cutthroat.
The good news associated with this relationship is research has shown hybridization to be more likely in warmer streams. The cold, relatively pristine conditions found in the upper Logan River means rainbow-cutthroat trout hybrids have not made it to this portion of the watershed. This is not true in systems such as Idaho’s Snake River below Palisades Dam where numbers of cutthroat trout have been declining as a result of hybridization.
To address this concern, regulations in this section of river do not limit the number of rainbow trout anglers can keep and conversely allows no harvest of cutthroat trout.
Rainbow trout do face challenges in their native range. Steelhead that historically migrated up the Columbia River to Idaho have been given protection under the Endangered Species Act. Their decline is only partially due to biological competition and predation. A bigger threat is the loss of juvenile fish bypassing numerous dams on their way to the ocean and adults having to bypass these dams a second time as they head upstream to spawn.
To reduce some problems associated with stocking rainbow trout, most hatchery fish are now sterile. This is achieved by heat shocking eggs which produces a third copy of their chromosomes resulting in genetic triploids. This action not only makes them sterile but can allow fish to grow faster. The 48-pound world record rainbow trout caught in Canada was a triploid.
Rainbow trout were Utah’s state fish until 1997 when they were rightfully replaced with the Bonneville cutthroat trout. While rainbows never should have been the state fish, they play an important role in providing angler opportunities. Many higher elevation reservoirs in Utah and Idaho would not be great fisheries in the absence of this species. Angler demands from many of these systems exceed what can be naturally produced. As these reservoirs are themselves unnatural, stocking them with a non-native species is justifiable in most cases.
With summer coming, there will be lots of chances to get out fishing. Rainbow trout span the spectrum of angling opportunities. It is possible to take your kids to catch recently stocked trout at First Dam on the Logan River or cast small nymphs to picky rainbows in world renowned fisheries in Southeastern Idaho and Eastern Utah. When properly managed, rainbow trout are a win-win proposition for fish and game agencies as well as anglers.