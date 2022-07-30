A couple weeks ago there was a good article in The Herald Journal by Jackson Wilde discussing the possibility of the Forest Service implementing winter recreation fees at the mouth of Green Canyon. This is one of five parking sites in Cache County where the Forest Service is considering adding fees; the others include Smithfield Canyon, Tony Grove Winter Sports Trailhead, the Sinks winter parking area, and the Murray Farm Trailhead near Wellsville. Fees for the first four of these will only be collected during the winter.
Although I’m employed by the Forest Service, I don’t always agree with their thoughts. Charging the public additional fees to access public lands is something I will almost always be against.
I am not alone in this thought. The Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act passed by Congress in 2004 allowed fees in certain situations but prohibits charges for admission to public lands. It does allow fees if there is parking, toilets, trash services, interpretive signs, picnic tables and security services. Most these amenities can already be found in the proposed sites. What makes these locations problematic is that if you are unwilling or unable to pay a fee, large swaths of public lands will be difficult to access.
I’ll argue this proposal circumvents the intent of the 2004 law. Regardless, it takes an experience we use to get as part of our federal taxes and forces us to pay a second time. The putative benefit of this program is it allows the Forest Service to retain 60 to 80% of the collected money to fund local work. Given these parking areas already have services, most people will enjoy the same experience other than they will have to figure out how, who and when to pay.
A concern I have with charging fees is while it may increase funding to do work, it could reduce local involvement. For example, volunteers from Nordic United currently do the winter grooming up Green Canyon. This is a non-profit group that relies on donations. If the Forest Service charges fees at Green Canyon, people are going to expect the work done by Nordic United to be part of what they are paying for. Over time these entrance fees could reduce donations to Nordic United even if the Forest Service provides this group with additional funds.
This profit motive could ultimately cause work currently done by civic minded locals interested in the outcomes to shift to whomever is the lowest bidder regardless of where they are located. For example, most the campgrounds in the Unita-Wasatch-Cache National Forest are currently run by a company located in Pleasant Grove, Utah. When I was growing up, these camp sites were often run by volunteers.
Charging fees at these locations will affect who and how these places are used. Increased costs will have the biggest effect on people hanging onto the lowest rungs of the economic ladder such as young families and students. This proposal also goes against the environmental justice policies supported by the administration. Fees will make it more costly to get above the winter inversions; something important to many people’s personal and mental health.
For Green Canyon, this charge will increase the congestion on private lands below the Forest Service boundary. People will simply park in this area and walk, ski, or bike into the forest. Fewer places where snowmobilers can park free in Logan Canyon will almost certainly lead to safety issues. As people try to find places they can park for free, there will be hazards associated with vehicles turning around and parking along the road’s shoulder.
Finally, there is the question of is this the right time to add or increase fees? Over the last couple of years, Congress significantly increased funding for the Forest Service. The Great America Outdoors Bill funnels $1.9 billion a year for five years into the maintenance of facilities and infrastructure in our national parks, forests, and wildlife refuges. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill provides additional funds to the Forest Service to improve conditions at parking areas and trailheads. With the cost of gas, rent, and food at an all-time high, it is hard to see how adding fees now will be meeting the Agency’s mission to serve the people.
If you have thoughts on this proposal, the Forest Service is taking comments until Sept. 7. You can comment by going to the homepage of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest (https://www.fs.usda.gov/uwcnf). At the bottom of this page under the Recreation header click on the Proposed Recreation Fees link. Remember, your comments are most effective when they are kind yet specific.