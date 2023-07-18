The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has listed several places where anglers can try their luck this season, including the Logan River.
For those planning any stream or river fishing this summer, here are a few things to know:
Where to goWhen it comes to fishing opportunities, the DWR says, Utah offers everything from small streams to large rivers. A few notable options include the Right Fork of the Logan River in Cache County, but for anglers wanting to go farther from home the DWY also offers these notable waters: Currant Creek, Juab and Utah counties; Right and Left Forks of Huntington Creek, Emery County; and Mill Creek near Salt Lake City.
“Generally, anglers fishing in small streams should expect to fish around a lot of brush, and as a result, shorter fishing rods are recommended for this type of fishing,” Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Sportfish Coordinator Randy Oplinger said in a statement. “Fishing in small streams is difficult, but anglers can be rewarded with high catch rates of fish, although they are typically small fish.”
Moderate-sized stream options, besides the Logan River, are the Blacksmith Fork River, also in Cache County; East Fork of the Sevier River, Piute and Sevier counties; and Duchesne River, Duchesne County.
“Moderate-sized streams typically are large enough that there is room to cast,” reads information from DWR. “These waterbodies usually allow for anglers to wade in as well, allowing additional access to various spots in the river.”
Fishing opportunities at notable larger rivers include the Weber River, Weber County; Provo River, Utah County; and Green River, Emery County.
“The Green River is especially notable because it is the best drift boat fishing opportunity in Utah,” Oplinger said. “Anglers should also keep in mind that large rivers can sometimes be difficult to wade in due to their size and faster flows, but they typically hold larger fish.”
Fishing tipsMany streams and rivers in Utah provide opportunities to catch various trout species, including cutthroat, brook, brown, rainbow and tiger trout. Mountain whitefish can also be caught frequently in Utah’s streams and rivers.
“Many of these fish can be caught fly fishing, using a variety of flies,” Oplinger said. “Using nymphs can be an effective option because fish spend roughly 90% of their time feeding below the surface, which is where nymphs dwell. Dry flies and terrestrials are a lot of fun to use while fishing as well and are often easier to fish with because you can see the fish actually taking the fly on the surface. However, they can be a more challenging option.”
Another effective method is to combine both options and use a “dropper” — use a dry fly on the surface as a strike indicator and also use a nymph under the surface.
“People typically associate streams with fly fishing,” Oplinger said. “But, with that said, anglers who prefer spinning equipment can also catch a lot of trout using spinners. You can also cast flies using a spinning rod if you use a bobber. Simply attach the fly with a section of leader below the bobber and use the bobber as a strike indicator.
“Stream fishing is fun because it provides a unique game of strategy. To be successful as a stream angler, you have to be intimately aware of the habitat, what fish are eating, and how fish are behaving. You also have to focus on how you present your flies to the fish so you make it as natural as possible. This makes stream fishing both an exciting mental and physical challenge.”
Angler safetyDue to the heavy snowpack from last winter, some of Utah’s streams and rivers are still running higher than normal for this time of year. Anglers should be “very cautious if fishing a river or stream this year,” according to the DWR.
“Remember that water tends to be swifter than it looks,” Oplinger said. “Always use caution before attempting to wade in a stream when fishing. It’s a good idea to take another person along when you are fishing or enjoying other recreational activities around water.
“If you are unable to bring a friend with you, always tell someone where you are going fishing and when you plan to return home.”
