Over the next couple of months, the western United States will likely be home to several large fires causing our sky to periodically fill with smoke. This year we have already seen Canadian fires add haze to Cache Valley’s air, but it was the Northeast that suffered the brunt of these impacts.
While smoke and wildfires have long been a summer staple, there has been a shift to larger, higher intensity fires occurring over a longer fire season. An increase in the size of charred perimeters reflects a greater number of trees in forests available to burn due to the success of past firefighting efforts and a warming climate.
To better address fire effects on lands they manage, the Forest Service identified 21 focus areas where it would spend additional funds. While many of these focus communities are in California, Arizona and Oregon, they did include the Wasatch and Dixie national forests in Utah and the Boise National Forest in Idaho.
To be clear, there is no way to eliminate wildfires, but focusing effort can reduce their consequences to human populations. It has been suggested that the best way to reduce damage caused by fires is to spend a third of the budget fighting them and the other two-thirds managing forests.
The US has these ratios flipped because it is easier to get money from Congress to fight fires rather than to manage landscapes.
With fire comes smoke. The small particulates (commonly called PM2.5) found in smoke negatively affect the respiratory system. Based on a recent study, each time a fire causes a couple day smoke wave, an additional one to five people will enter hospitals if this happens in Salt Lake County and one more person in Cache County if the smoke wave appears here. The long-term effect of smoke inhalation is difficult to study but it does reduce the lifespan of at-risk individuals.
The last 50 years have seen considerable effort spent cleaning the region’s air of many human-caused pollutants but increases in natural and prescribed fire may make it hard to maintain those gains.
The weather we have seen the last six months — a wet winter and spring that fostered vegetative growth and a hot dry summer — are conducive to wildfire. At the moment, the deep winter snow has caused the total acres burned in the west to be below the 10-year average. This could change quickly if the weather stays warm and monsoonal thunderstorms show up in August.
Before going on a camping trip, one more item should be added to your checklist: determining if the area you are headed to is burning. The presence of fires can close roads and limit entry to public lands in the area of the fire. This is likely to be a bigger issue if you are headed to central or northern Idaho, Montana, Washington or Oregon, as these areas are more prone to see big fires.
You can search the internet for Utah or Idaho fire information (or whatever state you may be heading to) and find up-to-date material on the fires and closures. Just last year, it was necessary for my family to drive around a large fire in order to begin our float down Idaho’s Salmon River.
This concern also applies when heading out to hunt, especially September’s bow season. When I looked at Idaho’s fire maps last week, there was already one area south of the town of Salmon that was potentially closed until the end of September. Even after an area is reopened to visitors, post-fire damage to roads can make it difficult to access certain areas. So, plan accordingly.
It is clear that the increasing size and intensity of fires will cause our region’s communities, hunters, anglers, and campers to cope with fire and smoke for longer time periods.
While land management agencies and states need to figure out how to more efficiently reduce fires that pose a catastrophic risk to humans, they will need to maintain a diverse landscape that provides habitat for a variety of fish and wildlife species.
To insure this happens, we must remain vigilant and protect homes in fire-prone locations, understand the fire forecast anytime we head outdoors, and spend time considering if what agencies and cities are doing to reduce the risk of wildfire across the landscape makes economic and ecological sense.
