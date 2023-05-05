Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (BUSINESS WIRE) – Women who fish are happier and healthier, according to new research from Take Me Fishing™, a national brand from the non-profit Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF).

The research, a first to take a deep dive into female attitudes and behaviors around fishing, is driving a new integrated marketing campaign that shines a light on the life-changing benefits of fishing and boating and helps women to "Find Your Best Self on the Water."


Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.