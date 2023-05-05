.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through at least Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Research reveals women who fish are happier and healthier
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (BUSINESS WIRE) – Women who fish are happier and healthier, according to new research from Take Me Fishing™, a national brand from the non-profit Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF).
The research, a first to take a deep dive into female attitudes and behaviors around fishing, is driving a new integrated marketing campaign that shines a light on the life-changing benefits of fishing and boating and helps women to "Find Your Best Self on the Water."
The research, conducted in partnership with global market research firm IPSOS, consisted of a survey of active and lapsed female and non-anglers to better understand the benefits, behaviors, and barriers they experience.
Key highlights from the study include:
Among women who fish, one in four say it improves their mood, brings them peace, and helps them manage their mental health and long-term stress.
Women who fish have greater perseverance and are more likely to say that setbacks do not discourage them.
Almost half of women who fish say that fishing teaches them patience and helps to develop their confidence.
Women who fish have higher self-esteem and a clear mind (mindfulness).
Seventy-five percent of women who fish do not feel well-represented in marketing and advertising.
"Fishing and boating has a profound impact on a woman's life," said Rachel Piacenza, senior director of marketing at RBFF. "Our research shows this and our newest campaign is going a long way to accurately and inclusively depict this key audience, ideally inspiring more females to feel comfortable trying this life-enhancing activity."
Despite record levels of female participation in fishing, almost half of female anglers do not feel respected by the broader angling community with more than one in three feeling stereotyped. Lack of representation is intimidating and prohibitive for at least one in every four female anglers, and women of color tend to agree even more with this statement.
Take Me Fishing's 2023 campaign aims to confront these barriers and inspire women everywhere to challenge themselves to try something new to help them find their best self while supporting a more inclusive fishing and boating environment.
A women-led team conceived and developed the "Find Your Best Self on the Water" campaign. In addition to the research findings, the campaign includes 60- and 30-second ads, public service announcements, print, digital, and social media extensions, integrated media partnerships, influencer partnerships, and earned media activations.
