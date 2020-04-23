It is likely—or perhaps maybe I should restate this as more of a hope—that the novel coronavirus will only be the focus of our life for one season. This virus gained speed in the United States as the equinox approached in mid March and hopefully will be mostly background news with the summer solstice in June.
Americans have not borne the weight of this pandemic equally. Many have lost their jobs or are working fewer hours which makes it difficult to pay bills. It is the economically disadvantaged and the elderly with underlying health issues that should elicit our greatest concern and empathy during this time.
Leaders of this country are trying to triangulate the intersection of health and jobs so as to determine a date to start reengaging workers. While I have issues with many politicians, taken as a whole they generally try to row this country in the right direction. Even with its problems, there is no other country in which I would rather live. But as political leaders argue what are the right set of restrictions and timelines, current policies in many states limit where hunters, anglers, and other outdoor enthusiast can go. Although this matter is trivial compared to many other challenges of the moment, these changes have affected many Westerners in both good and bad ways.
On the positive side of the ledger, I’ve spent more time with my family and taken my two labs on far more walks than they normally get. Additionally, I had purchased a turkey tag for my son more than a month ago so we were able to make a day jaunt into Idaho. On this trip he shot his first turkey, so not all memories of this time will be bad.
To be honest, in addition to not being able to spend time with friends and extended family, one of the more difficult tasks has been trying to follow the state’s rules as they have changed. For example, Utah began their lockdown by letting people use any state park as long as they practiced social distancing, then switched to stating people should only use state parks in the county they live, and now simply assert you should spend time outdoors locally and return to your residence each night with no discussion of state parks. These changes suggest the state is trying to find a balance but can be confusing to people trying to implement the current policies.
Why do hunters and anglers face more restrictions than many other groups? It is because if we are given time off (even without a job), most of us will head for the mountains, woods, lakes and streams. If it wasn’t for these rules, I would have camped at least a couple nights in nearby states. This travel mentality is obvious if you just take a trip around the valley like I did last weekend. Every parking and camping spot along the Blacksmith Fork River was full and you couldn’t go a hundred yards without seeing an angler. Use of Logan Canyon was similar with every pullout having a car by 9:00 a.m.
This behavior can be problematic in a pandemic. Washington closed the entire state to fishing and hunting. This was because they were concerned people from Seattle, where the incidence rate of the coronavirus was high, would put people on the east side of the state at risk if they were allowed to hunt or fish. Thankfully, most the states in this region have not been as impacted by the disease, so we can at least still hunt and fish in the state we live.
State policies have limited our outdoor options but they are far from oppressive, are not being implemented over the long-term, and are justified as they have been shown to save lives. Determining how to maintain public safety is the role of the government. Making the right choice of when to roll back these restrictions is not simple, and can really only be judged in the future. There is no decision on timing that will make everyone whole.
If the final decision tries to conscientiously balance saving peoples lives with putting people back to work safely, that is all that can be done. We can only hope that an unintended benefit of the right decision is the next season is devoid of additional restrictions limiting hunter and anglers.
I hope you and your families are well.