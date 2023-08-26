Support Local Journalism

After what seemed to be an eternity — at least to me — forest grouse season opens next week. Idaho’s season starts on Aug. 30. Utah’s starts Sept. 1.

For hunters who don’t use a bow to pursue big game, this is the first hunting season of the fall. The daily limit for grouse in both states is four. It is an aggregate limit so any combination of dusky and ruffed grouse that adds to four is allowed.


