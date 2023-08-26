After what seemed to be an eternity — at least to me — forest grouse season opens next week. Idaho’s season starts on Aug. 30. Utah’s starts Sept. 1.
For hunters who don’t use a bow to pursue big game, this is the first hunting season of the fall. The daily limit for grouse in both states is four. It is an aggregate limit so any combination of dusky and ruffed grouse that adds to four is allowed.
Even if you don’t generally bird hunt, this early season is a great excuse to get outdoors, hike, get in shape, and scout high country before October’s deer or elk season.
Grouse populations, unlike deer, appeared to have done well over the last year. I’ve seen many dusky grouse while hiking the last four or five weeks. While I’ve not encountered many ruffed grouse, I did hear males drumming in the spring. That dusky grouse were unfazed by the deep snows of last winter should not be surprising as these birds reverse migrate.
This means they’re found at lower elevations during summer and early fall. Less snow at lower elevations allows for earlier nesting and provides more food and cover for chicks. Once the berries start disappearing in late October, many of these birds begin moving to higher elevations where there are fewer predators. Deep snow doesn’t keep them from finding their primary source of winter food, pine needles.
Winter’s precipitation combined with summer rains have produced considerable herbaceous vegetation and an epidemic of grasshoppers. There are abundant crops of snowberry, as well as some chokecherry and elderberry. Hunting sagebrush near aspens and berry-producing shrubs will be a great place to find birds this season as they forage on greenery and grasshoppers.
All the precipitation over the last year means there is lots of water. Consequently, this resource may play a lessor role in these bird’s fall distribution. All the grouse I’ve encountered the last couple weeks have been fully fledged suggesting early nesting efforts were successful despite the long winter.
Even with these positive considerations going into the season, don’t expect to always be successful even if you’re hunting an area with a high density of grouse. Most small valleys in the surrounding mountains likely have several flocks of these birds. The hard part is finding them.
One tool that helps is a dog. A dog’s nose covers three or four times more area than your legs even if it stays within 30 yards of you. You can be effective without a dog. You’ll just need to cover more miles and be a better shot than hunters who have one.
The enormous expanse of grouse habitat in the mountains surrounding Cache County results in many of these birds never encountering a human, let alone a hunter. For the past 20 years, the daily harvest of grouse by Utah hunters has been consistently a bit below one bird. The distribution of the number of birds shot per day by hunters is highly skewed.
Most trips I see a few birds and may get skunked or scratch down a bird or two. But every third or fourth time out, my feet seem to take me through every group of grouse in the area. The only way to average harvesting more than one grouse a day is figuring out where birds concentrate and spend time hunting these areas.
Despite the high demand for Utah and Idaho’s big game tags, the number of hunters pursuing forest grouse has been declining except for a brief positive blip during the pandemic. This decrease is surprising, given most hunting opportunities are on public land and accessible to all.
The best month to hunt forest grouse is September. At this time of year, dusky grouse are occasionally found in the open where shots are reminiscent of a flushing rooster pheasant. This month is the time aspen leaves change from green to a cacophony of reds and oranges.
Most years, September also brings the first snow to the mountains. It is enjoyable because most of the time it is gone by noon. Even more amazing is if you are lucky enough to live in Cache Valley, you can grouse hunt in the morning and be back to work by noon.
