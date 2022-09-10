Support Local Journalism

The varied landscape of our region is home to four grouse species. Two inhabit the forest: ruffed grouse and dusky grouse. Two inhabit the sagebrush steppe: sage grouse and sharp-tailed grouse. The population trajectories of these two groups have differed dramatically over the last 50 years.

In Utah nearly 30,000 forest grouse were harvested each year around 1980. This is about the same number as are currently harvested. In contrast, in 1980 nearly 23,000 sage grouse were harvested in Utah. Now the state’s annual harvest is less than 500 of these birds a year.

