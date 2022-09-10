The varied landscape of our region is home to four grouse species. Two inhabit the forest: ruffed grouse and dusky grouse. Two inhabit the sagebrush steppe: sage grouse and sharp-tailed grouse. The population trajectories of these two groups have differed dramatically over the last 50 years.
In Utah nearly 30,000 forest grouse were harvested each year around 1980. This is about the same number as are currently harvested. In contrast, in 1980 nearly 23,000 sage grouse were harvested in Utah. Now the state’s annual harvest is less than 500 of these birds a year.
The reason for the differences is the quality and fragility of the habitats in which these birds are found. In the presence of fire and timber harvest, forest grouse populations can be maintained and sometimes thrive as the right types and amounts of disturbance maintain habitat quality.
This is not as easy in sagebrush. Oil and gas development blossomed on these lands in the early 2000s. While fuel is important to our economy, disturbance caused by the roads and pumps can have a long-lasting negative effect on sage grouse. The new buildings, fence posts, and powerlines associated with these developments also provide avian predators such as ravens places from which to search for young chicks and eggs.
Each of these grouse have unique spring mating rituals. ruffed grouse drum their wings against the air in a growing crescendo. Dusky grouse have an eerie hoot that seems to come from everywhere. Male forest grouse display individually. There is little management activity in the mountains early in the spring. Cattle grazing, the opening of roads and prescribed fire all begin as their mating season is ending.
Sage grouse and sharp-tailed grouse mate on leks. Leks are large communal areas where groups of males congregate and display to females as they arrive each morning. Given less snow accumulation on sagebrush flats, management activities don’t always pause in the spring. Cattle are often already grazing, oil and gas wells operating, and people are getting out to use their off-highway vehicles while these grouse are still strutting. If these birds are disturbed too often, they may abandon their lek which greatly decreases the number of birds produced in an area. In addition, sage grouse are facing a long-term drought, juniper expansion, more fire and the rapid spread of a non-native species (cheat grass). Any of these issues alone might not be a concern to sage grouse populations, but add them together and it becomes problematic.
Sharp-tailed grouse face similar issues but seem better able to cope with them. In this region the biggest issue for these birds is there are lots of scattered smallish populations. Small populations can quickly disappear if they run into problems. Thankfully the lands they inhabit have considerable elevational variability and have seen little development. These birds benefit from the presence of remote farm fields that serve as a food source.
Hunting for sage and sharp-tailed grouse in our region is strictly managed. Utah requires hunters to draw a tag for either species. Idaho has a two-week season for sage grouse and sell tags to harvest one or two birds a year. Residents pay $22.75 and non-residents pay $74.25 for one of these tags in addition to the license cost.
Idaho lets you hunt sharp-tailed grouse the month of October for $5.75 as a resident and $17.75 as a non-resident. Wyoming has a couple week season for sage grouse where you can harvest two a day. In Wyoming, sharp-tailed grouse are only hunted east of the Continental Divide. Non-residents can purchase a bird license for $22 a day. Overall, these birds are a costly pursuit but the money goes towards the conservation of these species.
Hunters may negatively impact population growth rates of sage grouse but it appears to be very situational. The general rule of grouse management suggests if hunters kill more than 30% of the local population there will likely be fewer birds the following year. In most places I hunt, the birds may never see another hunter so it is unlikely 30% of them are harvested.
You’ll find me in Wyoming at least one day each September and in Southern Idaho for a couple days each October. I shoot a couple sage grouse and no more than three or four sharp-tailed grouse a year. I may be fooling myself but feel the benefit of the money spent on licenses and tags should more than off-set any potential harm caused by harvesting a few birds a year.
You should think about doing the same. The reason to pursue sage grouse and sharp-tailed grouse is there are few other experiences like shutting the truck door and heading out across the rolling hills and the brown vastness they call home.