Editor’s note: This article is part of a summer series on area hiking trails.
In my mind, I have always divided Logan Canyon into three distinct sections, each with its own unique features: The lower section, from the mouth to Card Canyon; the middle, or “narrows” section from Card to Ricks Spring; and the open high country of the upper section.
The crown jewel of the lower section is Spring Hollow, featuring an outstanding campground, a beautiful year-round stream, and access to some of the best trails in the canyon.
Located approximately 4.3 miles up the canyon, Spring Hollow is a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts of all stripes. A short drive from Logan offers top-notch angling, hiking, mountain biking and more.
The best way to experience the area is to spend a night or longer at the campground, although reservations can be hard to come by for weekend outings. This spot is surely no secret, as the day-use parking area tends to fill up on weekends as well.
Among the reasons for the popularity of this area is the access to several trails, including the Riverside Nature Trail, a gentle path following the riverbank featuring interpretive signs along the way; and the Crimson Trail, which skirts the precipices of the China Wall cliff formation and is a rite of passage for all Logan Canyon hiking enthusiasts. But the road less traveled — the one that keeps heading up the hollow after the stream disappears — offers the best views, and the by far the biggest challenge.
The hike starts out along the paved road through the campground, where it immediately begins to gain elevation. The upper part of the campground features two group sites, and at the end of the second group site is a wooden bridge crossing the stream. Just before crossing the bridge, a trail branching off to the right provides access to the Bridger Look-off area, a popular spot for mountain biking.
Once you cross the bridge, the trail begins to get noticeably steeper. Soon you will encounter a sign marking the Crimson trail, which heads east. Just before this sign is where the spring that gives this side canyon its name bursts from the ground, providing one of the Logan River’s most reliable and important tributaries. The water remains icy cold, even during the hottest part of summer.
Huffing and puffing up the slope, you will eventually come to a large rockslide area. The trail up the hollow continues to the left, while going right will take you back down the mountain along the shaded, heavily forested northeast slope. This makes for a fine loop hike that provides a quick workout without taking up too much time. If you take this route, keep an eye out for rapidly descending bikes.
For those pushing on to higher ground, after a couple of short switchbacks up the rockslide the trail enters the forest again. Off to the right you may notice another trail — this is the remnant of an old logging road used to supply timber to town during the early days of Logan.
The route continues to wind its way through the forest, and before long you will begin to see aspen trees — a sure sign that you’re gaining elevation. At about the two-mile mark you’ll come to another rockslide area, this one even bigger than the first. The old logging route, which as recently as the 1990s was used as a jeep trail, cuts a path through the rocky slope as it curves northward. By now the views to the north of Bierdneau Peak and other parts of the canyon are becoming quite expansive.
At the top of this feature, the path curves back around to the south as it enters a mercifully flat meadow section. But the gentle slope is short lived, with the steady climb resuming as you enter another forested section featuring a few long switchbacks.
The trail levels out again for a short stint as the view opens up again, revealing yet another massive rockslide area on the slope above. Backpackers will find several suitable camping sites along this section.
Once you cross this feature, you’re about to hit the home stretch, going back into the forest to take on the most strenuous section of the entire trail. Several leg-burning switchbacks later, you will make your way over a ridge and find a road. This is FR 126, a spur road off of FR 168, which is the main off-road route through this part of the range. FR 168 starts at the mouth of Millville Canyon and climbs to its high point right around here, continuing northeast and eventually meeting up with a connector road leading to Right Hand Fork and beyond.
Many will turn around at this point, having gained 3,700 feet of elevation in just under five miles. If you’ve still got gas in the tank, you can continue southward down 168 for a mile or so, admiring the eastern cliffs of the Mount Logan massif along the way. If you take a right when you reach an intersection, you’ll be on the road to Logan Peak, which is about two more miles and 1,000 feet higher.
Whether you’re looking for a cool streamside stroll, an ambitious charge up the mountain or something in between, Spring Hollow has got you covered.