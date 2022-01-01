Hunters living in the West are privileged to be surrounded by public lands. To a large part these lands were a fortuitous consequence of a horrendous historical event; the replacement of the assassinated president William McKinley by Theodore Roosevelt.
While presidents prior to this event had designated some lands as public, they paled in comparison to the over 200 million acres President Teddy Roosevelt would designate as public. These were generally large blocks of land that ended up being managed by the Forest Service and Park Service.
Most public lands are in the West. This was because at the beginning of the 1900s, land remaining in federal ownership from purchases and treaties were in the West.
Until 50 years ago there was little difficultly accessing public lands even if you had to travel across private domains. As populations in western states have grown and there is money to be made from hunter access, getting permission to cross private lands has become difficult.
As uncrowded places became harder to locate and global positioning systems (GPS) became more accurate, hunters noticed a considerable amount of public lands were difficult to access legally. An effort completed by a mapping company (onX) and several conservation groups (Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation) identified 16.4 million acres of state and federal lands as landlocked (i.e., surrounded by private lands). This is not a huge issue in Utah and Idaho but is elsewhere. To demonstrate this point, there are over 3 million acres of federal lands in Montana that are landlocked, compared to 264,000 acres in Utah.
The checkerboard land ownership pattern that often causes this issue was the by-product of choices made in the 1800s. At that time, it was common to give every other section (square mile) of land in certain areas to railroads. The sale of these lands was expected to help pay for rail construction. The US government intended to dispose the intervening sections of federal land to settlers.
A lack of demand resulted in many of these parcels ending up under the administration of the Bureau of Land Management rather than in private hands. The checkerboard ownership pattern is common in parts of Wyoming, Montana, Nevada and Oregon. In Utah, this pattern can be found in the area north and west of the Great Salt Lake.
From an access viewpoint, laws related to stepping across the edges of private lands from one section of public land to another is murky. The argument against this type of access relies on lawsuits where the courts have denied easements allowing roads to be built across these corners. But building roads has different effects than individuals stepping kitty-corner across these land intersections.
Currently, four hunters are challenging a ticket they received in Wyoming for hunting across corners in this manner. Cases such as this will help clearly define legal access to these lands but will likely take several years to move through the court system.
While hunters wait for this legal decision, there are additional actions being taken to increase public access. The Great American Outdoors Act of 2020 provided 15 million dollars annually to secure access to public lands. A proposed law with bipartisan support, the MAPland Act, would require federal agencies to digitize existing access easements. The Forest Service alone has 37,000 easements but only 5,000 are digital. This means the public may already have access to some of these lands.
States are also taking steps to increase public access. The most recent effort was Wyoming’s increase in the cost of their conservation stamp last year from $12.50 to $21.50 to fund access projects.
Another reason public lands are landlocked is the way Federal lands were granted to states at statehood. When Utah became a state, they received four sections of lands per township. Idaho received two. The locations of these sections were spread out by design. Much of these state lands have been consolidated, but there are still sections with no public access.
Solutions for accessing state lands may be harder to come by than those for federal lands. A great step occurred recently when the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources purchased over 8,000 acres of state lands in our region to maintain long-term access rather than let it be sold-off to a private entity.
I am thankful for many things at this time of year. Most of this happiness comes from having a wonderful family and good friends. Right behind these blessings, however, are the public lands that allow all Americans to own vast tracts of real estate we could never afford individually.